Those anti-vax bills got shelved (whew!)

The two anti-vaccine bills that I wrote about last month have been shelved and are dead this year, although they can always come back. After they passed the House due to GOP support, the Senate Health and Human Services committee is sending both to “interim study,” which is the polite way of killing them.

One would remove all vaccine requirements (even polio!) for children entering daycare or private kindergarten (HB 1213), leaving it in place only for public school. It also would remove requirement to report vaccination rates, which effectively means vaccinations often wouldn’t happen.

Another (HB1194) wants sidestep some vaccine requirements by changing the definition of “noncommunicable disease”, removing “infectious” as part of the definition, leaving only “transmissible from person-to-person.” This raises questions about vaccine-preventable disease like tetanus which I can’t give to you directly.