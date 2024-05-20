NH patents through May 19

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 19.

***

Display Screen With Icon

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1026950 S1, initially filed July 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Phil Davis, Woburn, Massachusetts; Alex Edgerly, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Sandhya S. Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Display screen with icon.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Producing and Packaging Fluids

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11980587 B2, initially filed Sept. 24, 2021) developed by five inventors Ryan P. Wood, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael J. Haynes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Hans Erik Johnson, Salem, New Hampshire; Thaddeus Joseph Hughes, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Robert Houston Lawler, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for producing and packaging fluids.”

***

Lifting Device

P.I.P. LIFT LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981541 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2022) developed by Joshua Noveletsky, York, Maine, and Alexandra Noveletsky, York, Maine, for “Lifting device.”

***

Prosthetic Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11980553 B2, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by seven inventors N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire; Grant A. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jacob P. Laplante, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Prosthetic device.”

***

Fast Amplitude Detector and Automatic Gain Control

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11984861 B2, initially filed March 2, 2023) developed by Kofi Odame, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Yueh-Ching Teng, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Fast amplitude detector and automatic gain control.”

***

Display Screen With Icon

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1026953 S1, initially filed July 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Alex Edgerly, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Phil Davis, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Sandhya S. Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Display screen with icon.”

***

Securing Data in Motion by Zero Knowledge Protocol

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11985112 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2018) developed by three inventors Benjamin Kapp, San Diego, California; Jibu Abraham, San Diego, California; and Kevan O. Vanhoff, Portland, Oregon, for “Securing data in motion by zero knowledge protocol.”

***

System and Method for Real-Time Multiplexing Phased Array Antennas to Modems

WAFER LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11984664 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2023) developed by Greg Wyler, Stuart, Florida, for “System and method for real-time multiplexing phased array antennas to modems.”

***

Therapeutic Hydrogels and Contact Lens for Corneal Melting

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981760 B2, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by Jung-Jae Lee, Aurora, Colorado, and Kyung Jae Jeong, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Therapeutic hydrogels and contact lens for corneal melting.”

***

Captive Shear Bolt

BURNDY LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11982303 B2, initially filed July 30, 2021) developed by Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey, for “Captive shear bolt.”

***

Molding Resin to Form Continuous Structures

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981057 B2, initially filed May 5, 2021) developed by three inventors Gregory K. Kopanski, Candia, New Hampshire; Stephen R. Arata, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Charles S. White, Danvers, Massachusetts, for “Molding resin to form continuous structures.”

***

Method and System for Aligning Images Printed With Digital Printer and Analog Cylinders

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981124 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2022) developed by Filippo Salamone, Grassobbio, Italy, for “Method and system for aligning images printed with digital printer and analog cylinders.”

***

Robotic Surgery System, Method, and Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981030 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2021) developed by six inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Robotic surgery system, method, and apparatus.”

***

Adjustable Helmet-Mounted Circumaural Adaptor

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11985474 B2, initially filed April 12, 2022) developed by Edward R. Hall, Starksboro, Vermont, for “Adjustable helmet-mounted circumaural adaptor.”

***

Video for Real-Time Confirmation in Package Tracking Systems

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11983663 B1, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by three inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire, for “Video for real-time confirmation in package tracking systems.”

***

Joint Denoising and Delay Estimation for the Extraction of Pulse-Width of Signals in RF Interference

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11982698 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2020) developed by Masoud Farshchian, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, for “Joint denoising and delay estimation for the extraction of pulse-width of signals in RF interference.”

***

Wide Band Tunable Transceiver

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11984914 B2, initially filed May 1, 2023) developed by three inventors Dean Puzzo, Alton Bay, New Hampshire; Michael W. Blum, Milford, New Hampshire; and Christopher R. Bye, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Wide band tunable transceiver.”

***

Methods for Ballistic Shock Isolation of Non Hardened Camera Systems

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981267 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2021) developed by Mark J. Dube, McDade, Texas, and William J. Elliott, Kyle, Texas, for “Methods for ballistic shock isolation of non hardened camera systems.”

***

Biometrically-Enhanced Verifiable Credentials

MASTERCARD INTERNATIONAL INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11985125 B2, initially filed May 20, 2021) developed by Przemek Praszczalek, Irvington, New York, and Raman Narayanswamy, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Biometrically-enhanced verifiable credentials.”

***

***

High Voltage Avalanche Diode for Active Clamp Drivers

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11984475 B2, initially filed Nov. 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Henry Litzmann Edwards, Garland, Texas; Joseph Maurice Khayat, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Archana Venugopal, Mountain View, California, for “High voltage avalanche diode for active clamp drivers.”

***

Systems and Methods for Tethering Devices

ROVI GUIDES, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11983229 B2, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by five inventors Olivier Chalouhi, Mountain View, California; Daren Gill, Concord, Massachusetts; Sankar Ardhanari, Windham, New Hampshire; Jordan Leonard Davis, San Jose, California; and Christopher Thun, San Francisco, California, for “Systems and methods for tethering devices.”

***

Temperature-Sensitive Sampling

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 11984876 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by Robert Allan Neidorff, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Robert Kenneth Oppen, Phoenix, Arizona, for “Temperature-sensitive sampling.”

***

ALK7 Binding Proteins and Uses Thereof

ACCELERON PHARMA INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981738 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2018) developed by five inventors Ravindra Kumar, Acton, Massachusetts; Roselyne Castonguay, Watertown, Massachusetts; Dianne Sako, Medford, Massachusetts; Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Nathan J. Sharkey, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”ALK7 binding proteins and uses thereof.”

***

Multilayer Film and Method of Forming the Same

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS CORPORATION, Solon, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11981110 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2022) developed by six inventors Rachel Morrison, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gowri Dorairaju, Westford, Massachusetts; Sethumadhavan Ravichandran, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Vincent Prud’homme, Vernou-sur-Brenne, France; Meghann White, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Michael A. Adamko, Morristown, New Jersey, for ”Multilayer film and method of forming the same.”

***

Overhead Door Lift Assembly and Tensioner

Four inventors Dallis Lindley, South Bend, Indiana; Kyle Lindley, Niles, Michigan; John M. Armacost, Warsaw, Indiana; and David Carpenter, Jaffrey, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11982120 B2, initially filed March 22, 2021) for “Overhead door lift assembly and tensioner.”

***

Autonomous Floor Cleaning With Removable Pad

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11980329 B2, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by five inventors Ping-Hong Lu, Newton, Massachusetts; Joseph M. Johnson, Norwood, Massachusetts; Daniel Foran, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Marcus Williams, Newton, Massachusetts; and Andrew Graziani, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous floor cleaning with removable pad.”

***

Device for Dispensing a Volatizable Substance

THERMACELL REPELLENTS, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1027147 S1, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by three inventors Charles A. Laughlin, Amherst, New Hampshire; Adam Chojnacki, Carlisle, Massachusetts; and Jake M. Donnelly, Billerica, Massachusetts, for “Device for dispensing a volatizable substance.”

***

Reagents for Quantitative Mass Spectrometry

DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11982674 B2, initially filed July 28, 2021) developed by seven inventors Craig Braun, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Wilhelm Haas, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Steven P. Gygi, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire; Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts; Martin Helmut Wuhr, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Brian K. Erickson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Reagents for quantitative mass spectrometry.”

***

Transcatheter Device and Minimally Invasive Method for Constricting and Adjusting Blood Flow Through a Blood Vessel

VIVONICS, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11980369 B2, initially filed Feb. 16, 2022) developed by seven inventors James H. Goldie, Lexington, Massachusetts; Brendan LaBrecque, Middleton, Massachusetts; Anna M Galea, Stow, Massachusetts; Eric Klem, Lexington, Massachusetts; Thomas Doyle, Brentwood, Tennessee; Ian Cohen, Broomfield, Colorado; and Tim Robinson, Sandown, New Hampshire, for ”Transcatheter device and minimally invasive method for constricting and adjusting blood flow through a blood vessel.”

***

Surgical Tool Systems and Methods

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11980430 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2020) developed by ten inventors Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Nicholas A. Theodore, Paradise Valley, Pennsylvania; Mitchell Foster, Scottsdale, Arizona; Nobert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Timothy Moulton, Newport, Rhode Island; Kevin Zhang, Medford, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Forsyth, Cranston, Rhode Island; Chris Major, Santa Clara, California; Robert LeBoeuf, Salem, New Hampshire; and David Cleary, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Surgical tool systems and methods.”

***

Clone-Aware Backup and Restore

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11983076 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2022) developed by Thomas Engle, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Diane Lebel, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Clone-aware backup and restore.”