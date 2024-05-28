NH patents through May 26

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 26.

***

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1027413 S1, initially filed Nov. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Aubert Shepherd, Greenland, New Hampshire; Matthew Montross, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

***

Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1027411 S1, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, and Stephen Douglas Ammon, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Footwear.”

***

Inflatable Earplug System

CREARE LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986375 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by Anthony Dietz, Phoenix, Arizona, and Marc C. Ramsey, Meriden, New Hampshire, for “Inflatable earplug system.”

***

Activated Aluminum Formation

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986877 B1, initially filed Dec. 10, 2020) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Activated aluminum formation.”

***

Cathode Seated Liquid Coolant Tube for a Plasma Arc Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986900 B2, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by five inventors Harshawardhan Jogdand, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Oliver Murphy, Hartland, Vermont; Jeremy Beliveau, Cornish, New Hampshire; Stephen M. Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Girish Kamath, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Cathode seated liquid coolant tube for a plasma arc cutting system.”

***

Male Touch Fastener Elements

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986063 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Luis Parellada Armela, Palafrugell, Spain; Christopher M. Gallant, Nottingham, New Hampshire; James L. Tardiff, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Mark A. Clarner, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, for “Male touch fastener elements.”

***

System and Method for Antenna Calibration

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11988700 B1, initially filed Nov. 29, 2021) developed by Richard E. Clymer, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System and method for antenna calibration.”

***

Polymer Glass Transition Temperature Manipulation via Z/E Hydrazone Photoswitching

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11987654 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by four inventors Ivan Abrahamian, Hanover, New Hampshire; Sirun Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Laura L. Jeliazkov, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Jared D. Harris, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Polymer glass transition temperature manipulation via z/e hydrazone photoswitching.”

***

Endoscope With Rotatable Camera and Related Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986162 B2, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by seven inventors Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; Alec W. Kulbacki, Goffstown, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Paul L. Adams, Dover, New Hampshire; Gregg W. Rivinius, Bedford, New Hampshire; Steven L. Henning, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Joshua Filgate, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, for “Endoscope with rotatable camera and related methods.”

***

Conductor Interface Grabbing Tool

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11990723 B2, initially filed March 9, 2021) developed by three inventors Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Andison Fernandez, Pennsauken, New Jersey; and Patrick J. Shay, Cinnaminson, New Jersey, for “Conductor interface grabbing tool.”

***

Cost Effective Cartridge for a Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11991813 B2, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by six inventors Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire; Mahyar Esmaili, Hanover, New Hampshire; Mike Kornprobst, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brett Hansen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Garrett Quillia, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Cost effective cartridge for a plasma arc torch.”

***

Hockey Stick Formed From Sheet Molding Compound

BAUER HOCKEY, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11987012 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2019) developed by three inventors Edouard Rouzier, Montreal, Canada; Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada; and Candide Deschenes, Saint-Jerome, Canada, for “Hockey stick formed from sheet molding compound.”

***

Infusion Set and Inserter Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986626 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2020) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Infusion set and inserter assembly.”

***

Reduced Thickness Night Vision Device

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Melbourne, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11988819 B2, initially filed June 18, 2021) developed by three inventors Jon D. Burnsed, Tempe, Arizona; Joseph C. Ottney, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Nicholas W. LeCain, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Reduced thickness night vision device.”

***

Automated Storage and Retrieval System With Integral Secured Personnel Access Zones and Remote Rover Shutdown

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11989016 B2, initially filed July 12, 2022) developed by Rick K. Dorval, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and Todd Comins, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Automated storage and retrieval system with integral secured personnel access zones and remote rover shutdown.”

***

Log Handling Tool

Two inventors, Jonathan Roberts, Arlington, Vermont, and Austin Roberts, Hanover, New Hampshire, have been awarded a design patent (No. US D1027585 S1, initially filed Jan. 12, 2022) for “Log handling tool.”

***

Rapid Exchange Enteral Stent Delivery System

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11986410 B2, initially filed July 28, 2020) developed by three inventors Gary A. Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Gary J. Leanna, Holden, Massachusetts; and George T. Roberts, Lincoln, Massachusetts, for “Rapid exchange enteral stent delivery system.”

***

Laser Projector System

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Lake Mary, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 11988889 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2020) developed by five inventors Maxime Thierry Isabelle, Montreal, Canada; Joshua Bigham, Pinehurst, North Carolina; Matthew T. Armstrong, Glenmoore, Pennsylvania; Salvatore DiAngelus, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; and Joel H. Stave, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Laser projector system.”

***

Multi-Axis Velocity and Rangefinder Optical Measurement Device

WAYMO LLC, Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11988746 B2, initially filed Dec. 24, 2020) developed by Bryce Remesch, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Armstrong-Crews, Mountain View, California, for “Multi-axis velocity and rangefinder optical measurement device.”

***

Gate Metal Formation on Gallium Nitride or Aluminum Gallium Nitride

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11990343 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2019) developed by four inventors Wayne Mack Struble, Franklin, Massachusetts; Timothy Edward Boles, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Jason Matthew Barrett, Amherst, New Hampshire; and John Stephen Atherton, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Gate metal formation on gallium nitride or aluminum gallium nitride.”

***

Wearable Car Seat Blanket

BUCKLE ME BABY COATS, LLC, North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1027380 S1, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by Dahlia Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Wearable car seat blanket.”