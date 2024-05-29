“Don’t drink raw milk — that’s the message.”

A study from Wisconsin – a dairy state if there ever was one – found that when you fed unpasteurized milk contaminated with bird-flu virus H5N1 to mice, it made them sick and damaged their organs. It didn’t “boost their immune system” or anything like that; it just hurt them.

Mice aren’t people, of course, but this should convince anybody to avoid raw milk at least for the time being while we get a a handle on the spread of bird flu into mammals.

Virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka said, “Don’t drink raw milk — that’s the message.” Kawaoka works at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and was head of the study.

