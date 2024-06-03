Skip the transformer delay: Run the EV charger off a battery

It takes a honkin’ big battery to power an EV fast-charging station, but that’ s how a two-vehicle station in Weymouth, Mass., works, according to this Boston Globe story. Using a battery lets them sidestep a shortage in transformers.
The battery can be recharged by conventional (single-phase) transformers,which utility National Grid added to a pole across the street. The gray, barrel-shaped transformers, commonly seen hanging off utility poles, are not in short supply, unlike higher-voltage ones required for fast-charging stations without a battery. S