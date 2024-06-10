NH patents through June 9

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 9.

System, Method, and Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CORP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12002561 B2, initially filed March 30, 2022) developed by seven inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for infusing fluid.”

***

Linear Rotary Encoder

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000717 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2022) developed by John Peter Duffield, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Linear rotary encoder.”

***

System and Method of Verification, Authentication, and/or Certification Using Entangled Photons

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12003626 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “System and method of verification, authentication, and/or certification using entangled photons.”

***

Facemask Seal

SLEEPNET CORPORATION, Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998694 B2, initially filed April 8, 2021) developed by Thomas M. Moulton, Rye, New Hampshire, and Jerry J. Gong, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Facemask seal.”

***

Speckle-Suppressing Lighting System

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12001028 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2022) developed by six inventors Xiaoxin Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Charles J. Carver, Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire; Eric R. Fossum, Hanover, New Hampshire; Jifeng Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire; Xia Zhou, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Nicholas R. Shade, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Speckle-suppressing lighting system.”

***

Three-Dimensional Woven Support Beam and Method of Making Thereof

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000069 B2, initially filed May 20, 2020) developed by Brock Gilbertson, Saco, Maine, for “Three-dimensional woven support beam and method of making thereof.”

***

Ventilation and Temperature Adjustment Opening for Outdoor Equipment

NEMO EQUIPMENT, INC., Dover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998072 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2020) developed by four inventors Wilson Sparberg Patton, Rye, New Hampshire; Hannah Selene Chabot, Waterboro, Maine; Noah Pitchforth, Arundel, Maine; and Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Ventilation and temperature adjustment opening for outdoor equipment.”

***

Tracking System With Mobile Reader

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000947 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2022) developed by Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, and Harry Lee Deffebach, III, Melbourne Beach, Florida, for “Tracking system with mobile reader.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Magnetic Nanoparticles Development With Ultra-Small Size, Uniformity and Monodispersity

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998989 B2, initially filed April 20, 2020) developed by three inventors John X. J. Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Nanjing Hao, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Yuan Nie, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for magnetic nanoparticles development with ultra-small size, uniformity and monodispersity.”

***

Receiver for Verification Using Entangled Photons

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12003625 B2, initially filed Feb. 26, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Receiver for verification using entangled photons.”

***

Injectable Porous Hydrogels

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998658 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by Kyung Jae Jeong, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Injectable porous hydrogels.”

***

Multi-Terminal Devices Using Magnetoresistance Elements

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000870 B2, initially filed Sept. 12, 2022) developed by five inventors Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom; Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France; Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; and Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan, for “Multi-terminal devices using magnetoresistance elements.”

***

Systems and Methods for Using a Wearable Health Monitor

BRAVEHEART WIRELESS INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998305 B2, initially filed Feb. 18, 2021) developed by Stuart P. MacEachern, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Martin W. Jenkel, Millbury, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for using a wearable health monitor.”

***

Generating Collectible Items Based on Location Information

SNAP INC., Santa Monica, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998833 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2022) developed by eight inventors Jonathan Brody, Marina Del Rey, California; Jill H. Cohen, New York, New York; Bryant Detwiller, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Alexander Fung, New York, New York; Evan H K Lin, New York, New York; Walton Lin, Chatham, New Jersey; Kimberly A. Phifer, Brooklyn, New York; and Alexandre Valdetaro Porto, New York, New York, for “Generating collectible items based on location information.”

***

Pole Compensation in Reconfigurable Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12003174 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2023) developed by Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Pole compensation in reconfigurable power converter.”

***

System for Monitoring Backflow Preventer Condition

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000123 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Kevin Simon, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “System for monitoring backflow preventer condition.”

***

Power Supply and Emulated Current Mode to Control Generation of an Output Voltage

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA AG, Villach, Austria has been assigned a patent (No. US 12003179 B2, initially filed Oct. 8, 2021) developed by five inventors Keng Chen, Acton, Massachusetts; Min Chen, Irvine, California; James R. Garrett, Windham, New Hampshire; Danny Clavette, Greene, Rhode Island; and Charles P. Amirault, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Power supply and emulated current mode to control generation of an output voltage.”

***

Ultra-Short-Height Standard Cell Architecture

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12001772 B2, initially filed Sept. 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Albert Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; and Brent Anderson, Jericho, Vermont, for “Ultra-short-height standard cell architecture.”

***

Network Device Interface for Supporting Centralized Address Pool Management

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12003481 B1, initially filed Aug. 1, 2023) developed by five inventors Paul Raison, Windham, New Hampshire; Jonathan Azevedo, Watertown, Massachusetts; Steven P. Onishi, Groton, Massachusetts; Linda M. Cabeca, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Michael D. Carr, Riverside, Rhode Island, for “Network device interface for supporting centralized address pool management.”

***

Bacterial Cocultures Expressing a Bacteriocin System

LALLEMAND HUNGARY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT LLC, Budapest, Hungary has been assigned a patent (No. US 11999987 B2, initially filed March 19, 2021) developed by five inventors James L. Steele, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Brooks Henningsen, Salisbury, New Hampshire; Jeffery R. Broadbent, North Amalga, Utah; Ekkarat Phrommao, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Fernanda Cristina Firmino, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Bacterial cocultures expressing a bacteriocin system.”

***

Accumulators for a Distributed Active Suspension System

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11999214 B2, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by Joseph Thomas Belter, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Jason Steven Sirois, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for “Accumulators for a distributed active suspension system.”

***

Concentrated Liquid Pharmaceutical Formulations of Furosemide and Methods of Administering the Same

SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998555 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Alfredo Grossi, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Britt Kostraba, Sandown, New Hampshire; Olatokumbo O. Luca Ogunleye, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Shannon Terry, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Franciscus Koppenhagen, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Concentrated liquid pharmaceutical formulations of furosemide and methods of administering the same.”

***

Adaptive Speed Control Algorithms and Controllers for Optimizing Flow in Ventricular Assist Devices

TC1 LLC, St. Paul, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998730 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2022) developed by Charles Dague, Windham, New Hampshire, and Dan Harjes, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Adaptive speed control algorithms and controllers for optimizing flow in ventricular assist devices.”

***

Systems and Methods for Monitoring a Physiological Parameter of Persons Engaged in Physical Activity

RIDDELL, INC., Des Plaines, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998314 B2, initially filed Nov. 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Jeffrey J. Chu, Quechee, Vermont; Richard M. Greenwald, Norwich, Vermont; and Jonathan G. Beckwith, Cornish, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for monitoring a physiological parameter of persons engaged in physical activity.”

***

Determining Oil and Water Production Rates in Multiple Production Zones From a Single Production Well

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000278 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2021) developed by four inventors Hsieh Chen, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Martin E. Poitzsch, Northumberland, New Hampshire; Hooisweng Ow, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Ivan Cetkovic, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for “Determining oil and water production rates in multiple production zones from a single production well.”

***

Line Scanner Imaging Device, System, and Methods

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION, INC., Louisville, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11998373 B2, initially filed Nov. 29, 2022) developed by David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Line scanner imaging device, system, and methods.”

***

Thermal Energy Storage System Including a Plurality of Vessels Each Having Hot and Cold Liquid Portions Separated by a Floating Piston

NORWICH TECHNOLOGIES, INC., White River Junction, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000369 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2022) developed by six inventors Jonathan Lynch, St. Johnsbury, Vermont; Troy McBride, Norwich, Vermont; Joel Stettenheim, Norwich, Vermont; Per Erik Kristoffer Edstrom, Stockbridge, Vermont; Leif Kilkenny Johnson, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Oliver James Brambles, Wesham, United Kingdom, for “Thermal energy storage system including a plurality of vessels each having hot and cold liquid portions separated by a floating piston.”

***

Method and System for Using Random and Derivative Device Identifiers to Authenticate, and to Deliver Targeted Marketing and Other Customized Communications to Mobile and Other Devices, With User Privacy and Security Central to the Design

POKOS COMMUNICATIONS CORP, Arroyo Seco, New Mexico has been assigned a patent (No. US 12002060 B2, initially filed Jan. 10, 2022) developed by three inventors Timo Platt, Arroyo Seco, New Mexico; Stephan Krueger, Salem, New Hampshire; and Barbara Roselle, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for using random and derivative device identifiers to authenticate, and to deliver targeted marketing and other customized communications to mobile and other devices, with user privacy and security central to the design.”

***

Systems and Methods for Building and Deploying Machine Learning Applications

SWAY AI INC., Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12001823 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts; Amir H. Atai, New Boston, New Hampshire; Michael Piecuch, Cary, North Carolina; and Hassan Ahmed, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for building and deploying machine learning applications.”

***

Weight Balanced Rotor Blade With Thermoplastic Composite Weight

ROHR, INC., Chula Vista, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11999471 B2, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by Daniel O. Ursenbach, El Cajon, California, and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Weight balanced rotor blade with thermoplastic composite weight.”

***

Insulation Injection Device

BUILDING ENVELOPE MATERIALS LLC, Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12000139 B2, initially filed April 14, 2020) developed by Douglas W. Lamm, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Alexander C. Bell, Madbury, New Hampshire, for “Insulation injection device.”