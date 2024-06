1 MW landfill gas project for NH

Every landfill of any size should have either solar panels or gas-to-energy systems, or both. Lebanon is installing one, which, says the Valley News, “is expected to provide 80% of the electricity used by city facilities. The remaining 20% is being provided by solar panels.” Story is here.

The only concern about such projects is that they create a value from trash which can cut into efforts to reduce waste production. On an existing landfill, that shouldn’t be an issue, I don’t think.