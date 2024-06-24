NH patents through June 23

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 23.

Methods and Systems for Efficient Cyber Protections of Mobile Devices

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015590 B2, initially filed June 10, 2022) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient cyber protections of mobile devices.”

System and Method for Automation of Surgical Pathology Processes Using Artificial Intelligence

MARY HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, FOR ITSELF AND ON BEHALF OF DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12014830 B2, initially filed April 18, 2022) developed by three inventors Matthew LeBoeuf, Hanover, New Hampshire; Joshua J. Levy, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire, for “System and method for automation of surgical pathology processes using artificial intelligence.”

Remote Handgrip Switch

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12013207 B2, initially filed June 30, 2021) developed by Edward P. Leon-Guerrero, Wilsonville, Oregon, for “Remote handgrip switch.”

Enhancing Route Selection of Optimized Link State Routing Using a Link Probing Tool

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015542 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by Clifton A. Lin, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Hema A. Retty, Jersey City, New Jersey, for “Enhancing route selection of optimized link state routing using a link probing tool.”

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015626 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2023) developed by seven inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Keith A. George, Fort Royal, Virginia; Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Rule-based network-threat detection.”

Arm Prosthetic Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12011375 B2, initially filed June 30, 2016) developed by six inventors N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher O. Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; Keith D. Violette, Sandown, New Hampshire; and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Arm prosthetic device.”

Broadband Microwave and Millimeter-Wave Balanced-To-Unbalanced Transformer

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015388 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by Mark D. Hickle, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Broadband microwave and millimeter-wave balanced-to-unbalanced transformer.”

Systems and Methods for Storing Fluid and Measuring Volume

RAPA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Meriden, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12013277 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by Marc C. Ramsey, Meriden, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for storing fluid and measuring volume.”

Surface Interactions in a Virtual Reality (VR) Environment

LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12011647 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2022) developed by four inventors Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire; Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts; Rafael E. Alam, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Gabriel LaForge, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Surface interactions in a virtual reality (VR) environment.”

Community Self-Managed Radio Access Network

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015520 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Community self-managed radio access network.”

Replication Alignment of Components for Use in Inkjet Printing Applications

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12011937 B2, initially filed May 18, 2023) developed by John A. Weismantel, Gilford, New Hampshire, for “Replication alignment of components for use in inkjet printing applications.”

Article-Identification-And-Location Device Systems and Methods of Using Same

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12011073 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by six inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; YiFeng Xiong, Madbury, New Hampshire; Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Brian Martel, Farmington, New Hampshire; Marc Bujold, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California, for “Article-identification-and-location device systems and methods of using same.”

Particle Accelerator to Generate Random Numbers for Cryptographic Applications

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015704 B2, initially filed June 20, 2019) developed by Brian R. Collette, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Jonathan P Ingraham, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Particle accelerator to generate random numbers for cryptographic applications.”

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12012241 B2, initially filed March 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

Systems and Methods for Ex-Vivo Organ Care and for Using Lactate as an Indication of Donor Organ Status

TRANSMEDICS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12010987 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2023) developed by seven inventors Waleed H. Hassanein, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tamer I. Khayal, North Andover, Massachusetts; Ahmed Elbetanony, North Andover, Massachusetts; Paul Lezberg, Westford, Massachusetts; Giovanni Cecere, Needham, Massachusetts; Dennis Sousa, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Elizabeth Hansen Bulger, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for ex-vivo organ care and for using lactate as an indication of donor organ status.”

Methods and Systems for Selecting and Presenting Content on a First System Based on User Preferences Learned on a Second System

VEVEO, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12013889 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2020) developed by three inventors Murali Aravamudan, Andover, Massachusetts; Ajit Rajasekharan, West Windsor, New Jersey; and Kajamalai G. Ramakrishnan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for selecting and presenting content on a first system based on user preferences learned on a second system.”

Oxopiperazine Derivatives

INTHERA BIOSCIENCE AG, Zurich, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12012393 B2, initially filed Jan. 7, 2022) developed by nine inventors Marc Labelle, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ulrich Kessler, Zurich, Switzerland; Valentino Cattori, Horgen, Switzerland; Cyril Cook, Winnipeg, Canada; Ramkrishna Reddy Vakiti, Winnipeg, Canada; Kevin R. D. Johnson, Winnipeg, Canada; Matinder Kaur, Winnipeg, Canada; Jean-d’amour K. Twibanire, Winnipeg, Canada; and Farman Ullah, Winnipeg, Canada, for “Oxopiperazine derivatives.”

Using an Application Programming Interface (API) Gateway to Manage Communications in a Distributed System

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12015521 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by Nathan Sowatskey, Madrid, Spain, and John Joyce, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Using an application programming interface (API) gateway to manage communications in a distributed system.”

Sensor for Concrete Static Modulus of Elasticity in Situ Measurement

LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, Easton, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12013376 B2, initially filed March 22, 2022) developed by three inventors David M. Mante, Easton, Pennsylvania; Zachary W. Coleman, Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania; and Aaron Buck, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Sensor for concrete static modulus of elasticity in situ measurement.”

Corrugated Acoustic Stiffening Devices and Methods

ROHR, INC., Chula Vista, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12014712 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by Jennifer Davis, La Jolla, California, and Nathaniel M. Gray, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Corrugated acoustic stiffening devices and methods.”

Short-Range Wireless Communication for a Medical Device System

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12011526 B2, initially filed July 19, 2022) developed by Carlos E. Medina, Concord, California, and David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Short-range wireless communication for a medical device system.”

Content System With Lighting Device Calibration Feature

ROKU, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12016100 B1, initially filed June 23, 2023) developed by seven inventors Adil Jagmag, Hollis, New Hampshire; Johan Gerard Willem Maria Janssen, Morgan Hill, California; Sharada Palasamudram Ashok Kumar, Sunnyvale, California; Sunil Ramesh, Cupertino, California; Michael Cutter, Golden, Colorado; Shashank C. Merchant, Sunnyvale, California; and Yu-Cheng Lin, Golden, Colorado, for “Content system with lighting device calibration feature.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including a Linear Gantry System

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12012285 B2, initially filed April 26, 2022) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including a linear gantry system.”