Adding a solar farm to the grid is still a mess

The process for adding power plants to the grid, making sure that the grid operators can factor in the electricity they supply while balancing the back-and-forth of power needs and production, grew over decades to serve the old model of relatively few large plants whose output is predictable.

This doesn’t really work for the energy transition, in which dozens – scores – hundreds! – of small or mid-size solar farms, with their erratic (by utility standards) output, want to connect all at once. Most utilities haven’t figured out how to deal with this, and the result is a massive backlog of connection requests.

New Hampshire Bulletin has a story about the problem, including a smallish farm that has waited two years for an interconnection. The story is here.