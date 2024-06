Vineyard Wind is now the biggest offshore wind farm in the U.S.

Vineyard Wind has snuck past South Fork Wind and is now the nation’s biggest offshore wind farm, at 136 MW capacity. (South Fork is 132). Story is here.

It seems like the project is a little behind schedule; it won’t be up to full 800+ Mw by the end of the summer as originally hoped.

I look at ISO-NE’s Express dashboard most days; I’ve been disappointed that the total wind output hasn’t climbed more. I suppose I have unrealistic expectations!