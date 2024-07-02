Are cod and haddock cross-breeding in the Gulf of Maine? Mutating? Evolving?

The Boston Globe has a story (read it here) about odd-looking fish that have been caught in the Gulf of Maine which look sort of like a cod and sort of like a haddock. People are trying to figure out if they’re a new species, a hybrid, or what.
Reports of the fish date back years, to 2011 and possibly earlier. But now, a team of scientists is hoping to learn the truth — is the fish simply a variation of a haddock or an actual hybrid?
“When somebody who has been fishing for 40 years, has probably handled tens of thousands of cod and haddock, starts to point to these unique-looking fish, it’s worth following up on,” said David Richardson, a research fishery biologist at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center,a federal research facility.