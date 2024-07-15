Another look at those closing NH coal plants

by | Jul 15, 2024 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

Politico’s energy section E&E News has a long piece about the future of the two coal plants in New Hampshire. It doesn’t have anything that hasn’t been covered extensively in Granite Geek and the Concord Monitor, but if you’re new to the topic it’s an excellent overview.

The article is here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest