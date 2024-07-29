British astonished at “new technology” in maple sugaring (hint – it’s not new)

The British newspaper the Guardian, which has a very international audience, has discovered that maple syrup isn’t collected via metal buckets hung on trees any more.
That’s a little unfair: Their article today (here it is!) gushes that vacuum draw and tube collection is “new technology” but it’s still a good look at the current state of Vermont’s maple industry, by far the biggest of any state (although dwarfed by Quebec). They’re quite optimistic about its economic future, despite climate change.