GE Vernova blames manufacturing defect for Vineyard Wind failure

A manufacturing defect led to the July 13 failure of a turbine blade on the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project, turbine supplier GE Vernova said in an earnings call Wednesday, according to Workboat.com. The whole article is here.
The break on turbine AW38 in the Vineyard Wind array appears to stem from a fault in the 351-foot-long blade, built at a plant in Gaspé, Quebec, along with 150 similar blades. GE Vernova is inspecing all the blads on the Vineyard Wind site, using ultrasound and other scans.