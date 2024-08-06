NH is part of the Google case

The Google-is-a-monopoly ruling by a judge is a big deal, although how big remains to be seen. New Hampshire is one of the plaintiffs. If you are writing the press release for your boss, the attorney general, this is how you’d put it:
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, along with a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice, has obtained a landmark victory in its search engine antitrust case against Google.