Iron-air batteries to held bridge weak spot in the grid

A former paper mill in Lincoln, Maine, will host a large scale battery storage facility partially funded with a $147 million federal grant. Story from Maine Public is here. Lincoln is way up there – past Bangor en route to Mt. Katahdin.

Two things of geeky interest:

One, the location is targeted partly because there are bottlenecks in the grid there; multi-day storage can help bridge them much more cheaply than building new towers and lines.

Two, the project will use iron-air batteries from Massachusetts-based Form Energy which the company says are good for 100-hour storage. This technology has drawbacks in terms of charging times and rates but is very hopeful for creating battery storage that lasts multiple days at reasonable cost and output. This will be the largest deployment of them.