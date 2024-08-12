NH patents through Aug. 11

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 11

***

Trigger Housing for a Firearm

Q, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1038312 S1, initially filed Feb. 4, 2022) developed by Ethan Lessard, East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Schafer, Northwood, New Hampshire, for “Trigger housing for a firearm.”

***

Systems and Methods for Humidity Control

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12053588 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2020) developed by Scott A. Leonard, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Meghan H. Kate, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for humidity control.”

***

Insulating Support Bracket for Jacketed Pipe System

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12055264 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by Matthew Ryan Palmer, Riverside, Rhode Island, and Jon Sojka, Warwick, Rhode Island, for “Insulating support bracket for jacketed pipe system.”

***

System and Method for Surface Feature Detection and Traversal

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12055939 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by ten inventors Emily A. Carrigg, Weare, New Hampshire; Patrick Steele, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory J. Buitkus, Dracut, Massachusetts; Benjamin V. Hersh, Raymond, New Hampshire; FNU G. Siva Perumal, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Carrigg, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kartik Khanna, Manchester, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Arunabh Mishra, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Yashovardhan Chaturvedi, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for surface feature detection and traversal.”

***

Annular Gap Cathodes With Graphite Caps

KIMBALL PHYSICS, INC., Wilton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12057285 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2023) developed by George Douglas Calvey, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Annular gap cathodes with graphite caps.”

***

System and Method for Analyzing Cytological Tissue Preparations

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12057229 B1, initially filed Nov. 8, 2019) developed by Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire, for “System and method for analyzing cytological tissue preparations.”

***

System for Multi-Directional Tracking of Head Mounted Displays for Real-Time Augmented Reality Guidance of Surgical Procedures

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12053247 B1, initially filed Dec. 6, 2021) developed by Chuang-Jang Chiou, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “System for multi-directional tracking of head mounted displays for real-time augmented reality guidance of surgical procedures.”

***

***

System and Methods for Updating High Definition Maps

NVIDIA CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12055412 B2, initially filed April 19, 2021) developed by six inventors Amir Akbarzadeh, San Jose, California; Ruchita Bhargava, Redmond, Washington; Bhaven Dedhia, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rambod Jacoby, San Jose, California; Jeffrey Liu, Bellevue, Washington; and Vaibhav Thukral, Bellevue, Washington, for “System and methods for updating high definition maps.”

***

High Fidelity Restriction Endonucleases

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, INC., Ipswich, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12054707 B2, initially filed April 12, 2021) developed by eight inventors Zhenyu Zhu, Beverly, Massachusetts; Aine Quimby, Newton, New Hampshire; Shuang-Yong Xu, Lexington, Massachusetts; Shengxi Guan, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Hua Wei, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Penghua Zhang, Lexington, Massachusetts; Dapeng Sun, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Siu-hong Chan, Ipswich, Massachusetts, for “High fidelity restriction endonucleases.”

***

Layer-Based Defect Detection Using Normalized Sensor Data

DIVERGENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12053841 B2, initially filed July 14, 2021) developed by Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, and Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico, for “Layer-based defect detection using normalized sensor data.”

***

Hydrocyclone With an Improved Fluid Injection Member

VALMET TECHNOLOGIES OY, Espoo, Finland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12053786 B2, initially filed July 3, 2020) developed by nine inventors Jan Backman, Jarfalla, Sweden; Ralf Backvik, Jarfalla, Sweden; Roger Becker, Nashua, New Hampshire; Allan Carlsson, Sodertalje, Sweden; Valentina Kucher, Sharholmen, Sweden; Morgan Persson, Tyreso, Sweden; Felix Spegel, Stockholm, Sweden; Jonas Sundin, Taby, Sweden; and Bengt Eriksson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for ”Hydrocyclone with an improved fluid injection member.”

***

Selective Carbon Dioxide Reduction Catalyzed by Single Metal Sites on Carbon Nitride Under Visible Light Irradiation

THE RESEARCH FOUNDATION FOR THE STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK, Albany, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12053765 B2, initially filed June 3, 2020) developed by four inventors Gonghu Li, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Anatoly Frenkel, Great Neck, New York; Peipei Huang, Dover, New Hampshire; and Jiahao Huang, Port Jefferson, New York, for “Selective carbon dioxide reduction catalyzed by single metal sites on carbon nitride under visible light irradiation.”

***

***

Systems and Methods for Secure Onboarding and Communication for Internet of Things Devices

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12058130 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Wujun Qie, Needham, Massachusetts; Yagiz Onat Yazir, Hollis, New Hampshire; Adriana M. Rincon, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Ping Judy Gao, Newtonville, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for secure onboarding and communication for internet of things devices.”

***

End-To-End Efficient Encryption With Security Chaining

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12056060 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors Lejin Du, Kanata, Canada; Oleksandr Babiychuk, Ottawa, Canada; Alykhan Nathoo, Ottawa, Canada; John T. Fitzgerald, Falmouth, Massachusetts; Michael E. Specht, Conway, New Hampshire; Seema G. Pai, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Joann J. Kent, Auburn, Massachusetts, for “End-to-end efficient encryption with security chaining.”

***

Anonymization of Heterogenous Clinical Reports

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG, Forchheim, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12056258 B2, initially filed May 6, 2020) developed by Ren-Yi Lo, Plainsboro, New Jersey, and Poikavila Ullaskrishnan, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”Anonymization of heterogenous clinical reports.”

***

Vehicle Location Using Combined Inputs of Redundant Localization Pipelines

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12054173 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Yimu Wang, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for “Vehicle location using combined inputs of redundant localization pipelines.”

***

Devices, Systems and Methods for Sensing and Tracing Proximity Contacts

CASCODIUM LLC, Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12057896 B2, initially filed May 7, 2021) developed by Patrick J. Cobler, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Devices, systems and methods for sensing and tracing proximity contacts.”