Vineyard Wind OK’d to restart some construction

Canary Media reports that Vineyard Wind has been given permission to resume building supports for its offshore wind turbines after the blade on one of them broke, fell in the see, and floated onto the beach. It has not gotten permission to install blades while the manufacturing defect is studied, nor to resume power production from the 100+ turbines it has already built.

