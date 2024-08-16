Flooding means Vermont (and northern NH) need to change

Globe has a good story about Vermont facing reality: Flooding is part of life now and the state needs to change.
State and local leaders are also asking tough questions about climate adaptation and what it means for the Green Mountain State. The questions span from the immediate: How to pay the cost of recovering the Vermont they knew; to the existential: Could towns be rebuilt differently, to limit flood risks, and should Vermonters retreat from the very rivers that life here has revolved around for centuries?