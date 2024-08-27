NH patents through Aug. 25

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 25

Push-Pull Multi Coax Connector Used for 5G Communication Repeater

ANOISON ELECTRONICS LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068539 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2021) developed by Weiquan Zhou, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Xiaobing Yang, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Push-pull multi coax connector used for 5G communication repeater.”

Hemodialysis Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064540 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2023) developed by five inventors Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and James D. Dale, Milton, Florida, for ”Hemodialysis systems and methods.”

Disinfection Systems and Methods

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064527 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2023) developed by James Knight, Bedford, New Hampshire, for ”Disinfection systems and methods.”

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064590 B2, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

Vista Antagonist and Methods of Use

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064463 B2, initially filed Feb. 26, 2021) developed by seven inventors Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Sabrina Ceeraz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Isabelle Lemercier, Enfield, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Janet Lines, London, United Kingdom; Li Wang, Norwich, Vermont; and Mark Spaller, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Vista antagonist and methods of use.”

Self-Sanitizing Medical Devices, Systems and Methods Using the Same

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064553 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by Robert Wilkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Tahira Jayasuriya, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “Self-sanitizing medical devices, systems and methods using the same.”

SCTP Micro-Service High Availability in Public/Private Cloud

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068914 B2, initially filed March 13, 2023) developed by Mukesh Singhal, Pune, India, and Karuppasamy Kasirajan, Pune, India, for ”SCTP micro-service high availability in public/private cloud.”

Anti-B7-H6 Antibody, Fusion Proteins, and Methods of Using the Same

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12065492 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2021) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Tong Zhang, Beijing, China, for ”Anti-B7-H6 antibody, fusion proteins, and methods of using the same.”

Dual Circuit Digital Isolator

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068237 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by five inventors Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Cory Voisine, Manchester, New Hampshire; Kenneth Snowdon, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Hsuan-Jung Wu, Taoyuan, Taiwan, for “Dual circuit digital isolator.”

High-Pressure Seal for a Liquid Jet Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064893 B2, initially filed March 23, 2021) developed by David Osterhouse, New Brighton, Minnesota, for “High-pressure seal for a liquid jet cutting system.”

Systems and Methods for Determining Printing Conditions Based on Samples of Images Printed by Shuttle-Based Printers

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064980 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by Steven A. Billow, Bow, New Hampshire, and Ghilad Dziesietnik, Palo Alto, California, for “Systems and methods for determining printing conditions based on samples of images printed by shuttle-based printers.”

Therapy Boot With Pockets for Ice Pack and Compression Bladder

G FORCE BRACES, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064366 B2, initially filed March 3, 2022) developed by four inventors Douglas M. Goumas, Bedford, New Hampshire; David Scott Westbrook, Nevada, Texas; Michael N. Bordieri, Jr., Katonah, New York; and Danielle N. Calvello, Katonah, New York, for “Therapy boot with pockets for ice pack and compression bladder.”

Respiratory Therapy Unit With Non-Contact Sensing and Control

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064562 B2, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by seven inventors Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jesse Bodwell, Exeter, New Hampshire; David Adams, Exeter, New Hampshire; David Winston, Exeter, New Hampshire; Marc Davidson, Exeter, New Hampshire; Joseph Jalbert, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Nick Lauder, Woburn, Massachusetts, for “Respiratory therapy unit with non-contact sensing and control.”

System and Method for Autonomous Data and Signalling Traffic Management in a Distributed Infrastructure

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068966 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2022) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “System and method for autonomous data and signalling traffic management in a distributed infrastructure.”

Power Manager With Reconfigurable Power Converting Circuits

GALVION SOLDIER POWER, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068600 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2021) developed by three inventors David N. Long, Northborough, Massachusetts; Nicholas J. Piela, Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and David J. Butler, Rochester, Minnesota, for “Power manager with reconfigurable power converting circuits.”

Methods for Assembly of Tetracyclic Compounds by Stereoselective C9-C10 Bond Formation

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12065465 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by Glenn C. Micalizio, Norwich, Vermont, for “Methods for assembly of tetracyclic compounds by stereoselective C9-C10 bond formation.”

Position Tracking System and Method Using Radio Signals and Inertial Sensing

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12066561 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2021) developed by Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, and Mark Schneider, Williston, Vermont, for “Position tracking system and method using radio signals and inertial sensing.”

Pumping Cassette

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12066017 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2023) developed by five inventors Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Pumping cassette.”

Multi-Core Processing and Memory Arrangement

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12066976 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by Elijah F. W. Bowen, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Richard H. Granger, Jr., Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Multi-core processing and memory arrangement.”

Ice Skate Blade

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064681 B2, initially filed June 23, 2021) developed by four inventors Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada; Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada; Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada; and Candide Deschenes, St-Jerome, Canada, for “Ice skate blade.”

Systems and Methods for Tissue Ablation and Measurements Relating to the Same

HEPTA MEDICAL SAS, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064174 B2, initially filed Jan. 28, 2021) developed by three inventors Robert C. Allison, Rancho Palos Verdes, California; John McCarthy, Newbury, New Hampshire; and Tim Lenihan, Hradek Kralove, Czech Republic, for “Systems and methods for tissue ablation and measurements relating to the same.”

Electrochemical Cells and Methods of Manufacturing the Same

24M TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068445 B2, initially filed March 28, 2023) developed by four inventors Ricardo Bazzarella, Woburn, Massachusetts; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; Tristan Doherty, Somerville, Massachusetts; and James C. Cross, III, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Electrochemical cells and methods of manufacturing the same.”

Interactive Display Surfaces

TOUCHWOOD LABS, INC., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12067183 B2, initially filed May 22, 2023) developed by Matthew Dworman, East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Asthana, Brooklyn, New York, for “Interactive display surfaces.”

Implementing Policy Based on Unique Addresses or Ports

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12069103 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2022) developed by Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Implementing policy based on unique addresses or ports.”

Method for Reducing Tissue Interface Pressure

SIZEWISE RENTALS, L.L.C., Eden Prairie, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12064383 B2, initially filed Aug. 7, 2020) developed by six inventors Michael A. Kokko, Lyme, New Hampshire; Spencer C. Brugger, Orford, New Hampshire; Eric L. Yuan, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Amaris G. Ajamil, White River Junction, Vermont; Jeffrey J. Chu, Norwich, Vermont; and Richard M. Greenwald, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Method for reducing tissue interface pressure.”

Organ-On-Chip Platforms With Reduced Fluid Volume

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12065635 B2, initially filed March 19, 2019) developed by Daniel Rodion Rathbone, Somerville, Massachusetts, and David L. Trumper, Plaistow, New Hampshire, for “Organ-on-chip platforms with reduced fluid volume.”

High Power Light Absorbers Having Anti-Reflection Coating

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12066679 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by three inventors Steven J. Augst, Acton, Massachusetts; Peter O’Brien, Derry, New Hampshire; and Jonathan Wilson, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “High power light absorbers having anti-reflection coating.”

System and Method for Dividing a Physical Ethernet Port

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY, LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12068979 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by Mukesh Gupta, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Daniel E. Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “System and method for dividing a physical ethernet port.”