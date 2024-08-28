Spotter saves NH lake from invasion by zebra mussels

New Hampshire’s NH Lakes program puts people (volunteers? maybe they get a small stipend) on boat ramps at various lakes to try and keep people from accidentally hauling invasive species from one waterbody to the next.

InDepthNH, an independent online news organization, has a story about one of them spotting zebra mussels on a pontoon boat trying to get into a pristine lake. The story is here.

Zebra mussels can spread to the point that they clog water intake pipes, but haven’t made it to New Hampshire yet. They will, alas, but the longer we can keep them out the better.