No N.H. connection to this year’s Ig Nobel prizes (I think)

I don’t think any of the winners of 2024 Ig Nobel awards had a New Hampshire connection, although I’m jet-lagged from vacation so may have missed a Dartmouth fellow or something like that. The ceremony, as I noted, returned to MIT from Harvard this year.
“Throughout the three decades this prestigious award has been given, I believe that the Granite State’s only Igs have been:
- Four NH doctors were among the 976 authors of a 1993 research paper about treating heart attacks. That one got a literary Ig Nobel for its staggeringly enormous author list. (In past years I tried to talk to these doctors, but none ever returned my call.)
- Stanford Wallace, a one-time infamous spam king who had many connections to the Seacoast, won the 1997 communications award for his streams of illegal junk mail.