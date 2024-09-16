NH patents through Sept. 15

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 15

***

Connecting Plasma Arc Torches and Related Systems and Methods

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12089323 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2020) developed by three inventors Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire; Jeremy Beliveau, Cornish, New Hampshire; and Stephen M. Liebold, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Connecting plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.”

***

Devices and Methods for Excluding the Left Atrial Appendage

CONFORMAL MEDICAL, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12082820 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by five inventors Aaron V. Kaplan, Northwich, Vermont; David Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire; Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; and Andres Chamorro, Ashland, Massachusetts, for “Devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.”

***

Ammunition Carrier Assembly and System for a Machine Gun

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12085354 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2022) developed by Christopher B. D’Alfonso, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Andrew P. Loriot, Somersworth, New Hampshire, for “Ammunition carrier assembly and system for a machine gun.”

***

Method and System for Identifying Entangled Photons Without Classical Information Sharing

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088352 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for identifying entangled photons without classical information sharing.”

***

Male Touch Fastener Elements

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12082661 B1, initially filed Dec. 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Antoli Fauria Torrent, Mataro, Spain; Luis Parellada Armela, Palafrugell, Spain; Emili Pubill Piera, Mataro, Spain; and James L. Tardiff, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Male touch fastener elements.”

***

Articulating Microsurgical Instrument

VASCULAR TECHNOLOGY, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12082837 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2022) developed by five inventors David Regan, Pelham, New Hampshire; Ronald Russell, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Rachana S. Suchdev, Hollis, New Hampshire; Trevor Jacob Laughlin, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Stephen Martone, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Articulating microsurgical instrument.”

***

High Side Gate Driver Architecture

ALLERO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088191 B1, initially filed April 7, 2023) developed by Giuseppe Torti, Pavia, Italy, for “High side gate driver architecture.”

***

Digital Positioning Handles for a Design Platform

SEAMLESS, LLC, Walpole, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12086949 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2022) developed by W. Taisto Bowers, Havelock, North Carolina, and Tedd Benson, Alstead, New Hampshire, for “Digital positioning handles for a design platform.”

***

Pipe Hanger With Anti-Vibration Washer

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12085205 B1, initially filed Sept. 27, 2022) developed by three inventors Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and Jason F. Santos, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Pipe hanger with anti-vibration washer.”

***

Devices, Systems and Methods for Treating Medical Devices Having Passageways With Ozone Gas

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083239 B2, initially filed April 7, 2021) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, and William E. Olszta, Webster, Massachusetts, for “Devices, systems and methods for treating medical devices having passageways with ozone gas.”

***

Method of Producing Large EMI Shielded GaAs and GaP Infrared Windows

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12084791 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2022) developed by Peter G. Schunemann, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Kevin T. Zawilski, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Method of producing large EMI shielded GaAs and GaP infrared windows.”

***

Management of Remotely Controlled Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12086003 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2021) developed by three inventors Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Chris P. Jennings, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Matthew J. Pilotte, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Management of remotely controlled devices.”

***

Accessory-Based Storage for Use With a Medical Device

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083350 B2, initially filed June 7, 2023) developed by five inventors Jochen H. Hoelscher, Schwabmuenchen, Germany; Paolo Giacometti, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Mohamed Abdelaziz, Nashua, New Hampshire; Annemarie E. Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Accessory-based storage for use with a medical device.”

***

Systems and Methods for Detection and Tracking of Unmanned Aerial Systems

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12085636 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2020) developed by five inventors Eugene Lee, Andover, Massachusetts; Steven G. Labitt, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Charles L. Holland, Bow, New Hampshire; Colin S. Whelan, Andover, Massachusetts; and Benjamin L. Caplan, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for detection and tracking of unmanned aerial systems.”

***

Photoresist Compositions and Pattern Formation Methods

ROHM AND HAAS ELECTRONIC MATERIALS LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12085854 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by six inventors Cong Liu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Jong Keun Park, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; James F. Cameron, Brookline, Massachusetts; Sheng Liu, Bow, New Hampshire; Tsutomu Asazuma, Agano, Japan; and Mingqi Li, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for “Photoresist compositions and pattern formation methods.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Gathering Analytics

AIBUY HOLDCO, INC., Plano, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088867 B2, initially filed March 8, 2021) developed by nine inventors Todd Downing, Irving, Texas; Christian Briggs, Austin, Texas; Robert K. Spitz, Amherst, New Hampshire; David M. Burrows, Dallas, Texas; James Kersbergen, Irving, Texas; Ryan Scott, Waxahachie, Texas; Ken Kopilevich, Novato, California; Robert Eugene Smith, Austin, Texas; and Serge Kononov, Austin, Texas, for “Apparatus and method for gathering analytics.”

***

Systems and Methods for Dynamic Management of Consolidation Orders

OCADO INNOVATION LIMITED, Hatfield, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12086760 B2, initially filed July 16, 2021) developed by Jeff Kreis, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Alexa Mellon, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for dynamic management of consolidation orders.”

***

Sequestering Biomass in Water

ALIQUAM HOLDING, LLC, Doral, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083564 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by Luke Gray, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Sequestering biomass in water.”

***

Bendable Sensor Device for Monitoring Joint Extension and Flexion

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083381 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana, for “Bendable sensor device for monitoring joint extension and flexion.”

***

Synchronizing Content Progress

COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088878 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2021) developed by seven inventors Julian Daw, Manchester, New Hampshire; Bill Wayda, Bensalem, Pennsylvania; David Chacon-Gonzalez, Wesley Chapel, Florida; Ravikumar Guttula, Malvern, Pennsylvania; Shawn Canga, Antelope, California; Jeffrey D. Ollis, Dresher, Pennsylvania; and Jason Deschenes, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Synchronizing content progress.”

***

Single Point Actuation Low-Profile Lock Ring for a Mechanical Seal

A.W. CHESTERTON COMPANY, Groveland, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12085109 B2, initially filed June 7, 2021) developed by three inventors Joseph Usenia, Manchester, New Hampshire; Alan Van Epps, Groveland, Massachusetts; and Robert James Powers, Salem, Massachusetts, for “Single point actuation low-profile lock ring for a mechanical seal.”

***

DNA Alignment Using a Hierarchical Inverted Index Table

COHERENT LOGIX, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12087403 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Jan D. Garmany, Austin, Texas; Stephen V. Wood, Hillsboro, Oregon; Daemon G. Anastas, Portland, Oregon; and Martin A. Hunt, Austin, Texas, for “DNA alignment using a hierarchical inverted index table.”

***

Filter Cartridge, Apparatus, and Methods

ENTEGRIS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083479 B2, initially filed April 28, 2022) developed by Jean Camille L. Ersando, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Barry Lee Gregerson, Deephaven, Minnesota, for “Filter cartridge, apparatus, and methods.”

***

Analyzing Performance of Resource Systems That Process Requests for Particular Datasets

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12086160 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Rupesh Kumar, Fremont, California, and Sean Joseph Connolly, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Analyzing performance of resource systems that process requests for particular datasets.”

***

Bendable Sensor Device for Monitoring Joint Extension and Flexion

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083380 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2019) developed by S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana, for “Bendable sensor device for monitoring joint extension and flexion.”

***

Two-Phase 3D Printing Methods of Forming Biocompatible Structures With Immiscible Liquids

LUNG BIOTECHNOLOGY PBC, Silver Spring, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083736 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2022) developed by five inventors Daniel Backman, Bedford, New Hampshire; Mohammadali Safavieh, Nashua, New Hampshire; Aman Kaur, Manchester, New Hampshire; Derek Morris, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Luis M. Alvarez, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Two-phase 3D printing methods of forming biocompatible structures with immiscible liquids.”

***

Systems and Methods for Collecting, Managing, and Leveraging Crowdsourced Data

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088340 B2, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by six inventors B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts; Galen C. Nelson, Boston, Massachusetts; Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Kevin Loos, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Jeff McAulay, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for collecting, managing, and leveraging crowdsourced data.”

***

Apparatuses and Methods for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

SMITH & NEPHEW, INC., Memphis, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 12082996 B2, initially filed Oct. 1, 2019) developed by nineteen inventors Sean Albert, Barrington, New Hampshire; Ed Armstrong, Palm Harbor, Florida; Ken Beaudoin, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Iain Michael Blackburn, Cottingham, United Kingdom; Phil Bussone, S. Hamilton, Massachusetts; Brendan Crawford, Westborough, Massachusetts; Robert Emmerson, Beverley, United Kingdom; Mike Ewaschuk, Vershire, Vermont; Stephen Gianelis, Abington, Massachusetts; Andrew Goddard, Beverly, Massachusetts; Joseph Gordon, Mansfield, Massachusetts; Mark Guarraia, Providence, Rhode Island; Tim Johnson, Raymond, New Hampshire; Darwin Keith-Lucas, Arlington, Massachusetts; Andrew Linton, Woodthorpe, United Kingdom; Dan Nelsen, Warwick, Rhode Island; Michael Salame, Norwich, Connecticut; Tim Stern, Belper, United Kingdom; and Mark White, Norton, United Kingdom, for “Apparatuses and methods for negative pressure wound therapy.”

***

Surface Display of Whole Antibodies in Eukaryotes

MERCK SHARP & DOHME LLC, Rahway, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12084651 B2, initially filed June 10, 2021) developed by five inventors Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Natarajan Sethuraman, Hanover, New Hampshire; Dongxing Zha, Houston, Texas; Stefan Wildt, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Piotr Bobrowicz, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Surface display of whole antibodies in eukaryotes.”

***

Slowing Requests From Malicious Network Clients

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088625 B2, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Slowing requests from malicious network clients.”

***

Multipurpose Electrosurgical Device

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12082871 B2, initially filed June 1, 2021) developed by David Hubelbank, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Roger D. Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Multipurpose electrosurgical device.”

***

Empty Container Detection

RIGHTHAND ROBOTICS, INC., Charlestown, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083687 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by six inventors Lael Odhner, Medford, Massachusetts; Mark Keck, Woburn, Massachusetts; Yuli Friedman, Belmont, Massachusetts; Paul Novotny, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Matthew Browne, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Joel Brooks, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Empty container detection.”

***

Jigsaw Puzzle and Craft Support and Storage Device

Two inventors, Joan Ihley-Fortuna, Salem, New Hampshire, and Paul Fortuna, Salem, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12083443 B1, initially filed Aug. 30, 2022) for “Jigsaw puzzle and craft support and storage device.”

***

Methods, Systems and Processes of Determining Transmission Path of Infectious Agents

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12087402 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2016) developed by six inventors Brian David Gross, North Andover, Massachusetts; Thomas Chou, Andover, Massachusetts; Saeed Babaeizadeh, Arlington, Massachusetts; Pradyumna Dutta, Bedford Corners, New York; Andrew Arthur, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Henry Lin, Quincy, Massachusetts, for “Methods, systems and processes of determining transmission path of infectious agents.”

***

Context Aware Distribution of Computing

ADTRAN, INC., Huntsville, Alabama has been assigned a patent (No. US 12086642 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2021) developed by three inventors Thomas F. Guevin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dennis Cox, Huntsville, Alabama; and Sjohn Chambers, Madison, Alabama, for “Context aware distribution of computing.”

***

Performing Scalable Network Upgrades

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12088466 B1, initially filed March 6, 2023) developed by Joshua Ricklis, Fair Lawn, New Jersey, and Zachary Meath, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Performing scalable network upgrades.”

***

Control System for Storage and Retrieval Systems

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12084279 B2, initially filed March 21, 2023) developed by six inventors John Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Stephen Toebes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Foster D. Hinshaw, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Nathan Ulrich, Lee, New Hampshire; and Eric Peters, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Control system for storage and retrieval systems.”

***

System Having Robotic Workstation

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12084281 B2, initially filed April 7, 2023) developed by William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, and John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “System having robotic workstation.”

***

Adjustable Table System

AESCAPE, INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12083050 B1, initially filed Sept. 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Nicholas Akiona, New York, New York; Eric A. Litman, Brooklyn, New York; Kathleen Lockhart, Bow, New Hampshire; and Jason Poure, Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, for “Adjustable table system.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12070572 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2022) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; James G. Turner, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for electronic patient care.”

***

System and Method for a Thing Machine to Perform Models

NEURSCIENCES LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12073176 B2, initially filed Feb. 28, 2023) developed by Charles Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire, and John King Burns, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for “System and method for a thing machine to perform models.”

***

Multi-Ue and Multi-Message Support in Tunnel Management Messages

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12075497 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2022) developed by Manisha Sameer Gambhir-Parekh, Pune, India, for “Multi-UE and multi-message support in tunnel management messages.”

***

Bone Reduction and Fixation Plate

ARC TECHIONICS, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12070254 B2, initially filed April 6, 2020) developed by Turlough O’Donnell, Dublin, Ireland, and Alan Laing, Dublin, Ireland, for “Bone reduction and fixation plate.”

***

Apparatus, Systems and Methods for an Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12070574 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by nine inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Gerald M. Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Thomas F. Soldau, Bedford, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, systems and methods for an infusion pump assembly.”

***

X2 Brokering Between Inter-3gpp Release eNodeB’s

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12075288 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; and Anupam Goyal, Pune, India, for “X2 brokering between inter-3GPP release eNodeB’s.”

***

Technologies for Providing Latency-Aware Consensus Management in a Disaggregated Architecture

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12073255 B2, initially filed July 2, 2019) developed by five inventors Mrittika Ganguli, Tempe, Arizona; Murugasamy K. Nachimuthu, Beaverton, Oregon; Muralidharan Sundararajan, Portland, Oregon; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Mohan J. Kumar, Aloha, Oregon, for “Technologies for providing latency-aware consensus management in a disaggregated architecture.”

***

Surgical Object Tracking in Visible Light via Fiducial Seeding and Synthetic Image Registration

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Exton, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12070276 B2, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Surgical object tracking in visible light via fiducial seeding and synthetic image registration.”

***

Tote Handling for Chilled or Frozen Goods

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12071306 B2, initially filed May 16, 2022) developed by five inventors William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire; John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; Stephanie Waite, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Julian Warhurst, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for “Tote handling for chilled or frozen goods.”

***

Three Dimensional Mastopexy Implant

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1040347 S1, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by three inventors Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Three dimensional mastopexy implant.”

***

Apparatus and Method for Simplifying a Control Interface of a Night Vision System Using Bi-Directional Detector/Display Overlay

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Melbourne, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12072506 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2021) developed by three inventors Jon D. Burnsed, Tempe, Arizona; Jacob J. Becker, Gilbert, Arizona; and Eric Ramsey, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for simplifying a control interface of a night vision system using bi-directional detector/display overlay.”

***

Bi-Spring Surgical Impact Tool

ZIMMER, INC., Warsaw, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12070256 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2021) developed by three inventors Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; Nicholas Oblas, Warsaw, Indiana; and Tom O’Donnell, Warsaw, Indiana, for “Bi-spring surgical impact tool.”

***

Topical Compositions for the Treatment of Dermatological Disorders

EVOLOGIE LLC, Newton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12071397 B2, initially filed April 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Gary I. Weinberger, East Amherst, New York; H. Robert Nagel, Newton, Massachusetts; and Richard A. Brown, Danville, New Hampshire, for “Topical compositions for the treatment of dermatological disorders.”

***

Scalable Machine Check Architecture

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12072756 B2, initially filed June 30, 2022) developed by four inventors Vilas K. Sridharan, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Dean A. Liberty, Nashua, New Hampshire; Magiting Talisayon, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Srikanth Masanam, Hyderabad, India, for “Scalable machine check architecture.”

***

Method and System for Building Hardware Images From Heterogeneous Designs for Electronic Systems

XILINX, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12073155 B2, initially filed March 11, 2022) developed by three inventors Anindita Patra, Amherst, New Hampshire; Ali Behboodian, Fremont, California; and Michael Gill, Campbell, California, for “Method and system for building hardware images from heterogeneous designs for electronic systems.”

***

Footwear Sole

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1039814 S1, initially filed Oct. 1, 2021) developed by three inventors Luca B. Ciccone, Leominster, Massachusetts; Craig M. Giansiracusa, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Footwear sole.”

***

Midscale Model for Organic Growth and Phasing

LONZA LTD., Visp, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12071607 B2, initially filed May 10, 2019) developed by three inventors John Gunst, Stratham, New Hampshire; Jonathan Fortin, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Tristan Wilkins, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Midscale model for organic growth and phasing.”

***

Microwave Resonator Device Including at Least One Dielectric Resonator Member Configured to Provide for Resonant Field Enhancement

RAYTHEON BBN TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12074359 B2, initially filed May 12, 2022) developed by three inventors Moe D. Soltani, Belmont, Massachusetts; Ian Moore, Andover, Massachusetts; and Ken Dinndorf, Belford, New Hampshire, for “Microwave resonator device including at least one dielectric resonator member configured to provide for resonant field enhancement.”