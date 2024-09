Massachusetts realizes that small but useful kei trucks are OK

Kei trucks are a class of Japanese small truck that can do most of what American bloat-mobile pickups can do without most of the bulk. Some state DMVs say they’re not road-worthy but it seems they can be convinced otherwise: Massachusetts just allowed these trucks on the road following complaints from owners, according to this Clean Technica story.

They are legal in New Hampshire – I know of two on the roads near me.