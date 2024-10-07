NH patents through Oct. 6

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 6.

Methods and Systems for Protecting a Secured Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107893 B2, initially filed April 14, 2021) developed by four inventors Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for protecting a secured network.”

Motor Controller Having Low Noise High Frequency Signal Injection

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107528 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2022) developed by four inventors Lu Wang, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Masahira Kurihara, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Kamyar Khosravi, Austin, Texas; and Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, for “Motor controller having low noise high frequency signal injection.”

Separable and Regenerative Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102179 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2022) developed by four inventors Chao Yun Lai, Taichung, Taiwan; Alexander Dardinski, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Tadd Nicholas Smith, Rye, New Hampshire; and David Hass, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Separable and regenerative footwear.”

Compact Transceiver

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107615 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by seven inventors Tyler M. Hayslett, Nashua, New Hampshire; Christopher Alix, Barrington, New Hampshire; Nathan Alix, Epsom, New Hampshire; Timothy Del Signore, Brookline, New Hampshire; Eric G. Schneider, Brookline, New Hampshire; Christopher A. Straw, Fremont, New Hampshire; and Michael A. Young, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Compact transceiver.”

Multi-Element, Ultra-Low SWaP Chemical Pre-Concentrator

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12105071 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by three inventors Edward M. Kolvek, Merrimac, Massachusetts; Pierre-Alain S. Auroux, Rockville, Maryland; and Don A. Harris, Columbia, Maryland, for “Multi-element, ultra-low SWaP chemical pre-concentrator.”

Countermeasure System Having a Confirmation Device and Method Thereof

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12104881 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Matthew F. Kepler, Austin, Texas; Will R. Grigsby, Austin, Texas; Eric C. Hoenes, Austin, Texas; and Somit S. Mathur, Austin, Texas, for “Countermeasure system having a confirmation device and method thereof.”

Cannula-Based Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102755 B2, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by Scott A. Leonard, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Cannula-based vibrating mesh nebulizer.”

Stirling Cycle Machine

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12104552 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2021) developed by three inventors Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Stirling cycle machine.”

Medium Connector

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12104722 B2, initially filed April 14, 2023) developed by Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Medium connector.”

Remote-Sensing, Bluetooth-Enabled Resistance Exercise Band

MARY HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, FOR ITSELF AND ON BEHALF OF DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102862 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by five inventors Suehayla Mohieldin, Bethesda, Maryland; Ryan J. Halter, Lyme, New Hampshire; John A. Batsis, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Colin Minor, Southport, North Carolina; and Curtis Lee Petersen, Portland, Oregon, for “Remote-sensing, bluetooth-enabled resistance exercise band.”

Method for Serving Interactive Digital Advertising Content Within a Streaming Platform

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12108122 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Terry McClendon, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Sebag, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Sambit Patnaik, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for serving interactive digital advertising content within a streaming platform.”

Wireless Multi-Fuze Setter Interface

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12104889 B2, initially filed May 12, 2021) developed by Francis M. Feda, Sudbury, Massachusetts, for “Wireless multi-fuze setter interface.”

Carbide-Derived Carbon for Solid-Phase Micro Extraction Media

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12105062 B2, initially filed Sept. 5, 2018) developed by three inventors Michael J. Bowers, II, Sykesville, Maryland; Don A. Harris, Columbia, Maryland; and Tadd C. Kippeny, Pasadena, Maryland, for “Carbide-derived carbon for solid-phase micro extraction media.”

Method for In-Stream Aggregation of Ad Interaction Data for a Population of Users Viewing Ad Content

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106328 B2, initially filed July 27, 2023) developed by Indu Narayan, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jayashankar Kesavankutty Nair, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method for in-stream aggregation of ad interaction data for a population of users viewing ad content.”

Assembly Techniques and Cooling Manifold Configuration for High-Power Laser Systems

PANASONIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO. LTD, Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107386 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by four inventors Matthew Sauter, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Bryan Lochman, Nashville, Tennessee; Oscar Corripio, Wilmington, Massachusetts; and Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Assembly techniques and cooling manifold configuration for high-power laser systems.”

Cyclotron Having Continuously Variable Energy Output

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106925 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by six inventors Frank Sinclair, Hartland, Maine; Klaus Becker, Kensington, New Hampshire; Joseph C. Olson, Beverly, Massachusetts; Tseh-Jen Hsieh, Rowley, Massachusetts; Morgan Patrick Dehnel, Nelson, Canada; and Anand Mathai George, Kerala, India, for “Cyclotron having continuously variable energy output.”

Methods of Designing Three-Dimensional Lattice Structures for Implants

NANOHIVE MEDICAL LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102539 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by six inventors Ian Helmar, Beverly, Massachusetts; Christopher Laine, Malden, Massachusetts; Lucas Diehl, Beverly, Massachusetts; Jason Tinley, Fort Worth, Texas; Kevin D. Chappuis, Malden, Massachusetts; and John F. Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Methods of designing three-dimensional lattice structures for implants.”

Techniques for Providing Cloud Services on Demand

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106117 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Eden Grail Adogla, Seattle, Washington; Matthew Victor Rushton, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Iliya Roitburg, Seattle, Washington; and Brijesh Singh, Mercer Island, Washington, for “Techniques for providing cloud services on demand.”

Base for Holding Pipette Tip Container

INTEGRA BIOSCIENCES AG, Zizers, Switzerland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1045124 S1, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by George K. Bonnoitt, Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Base for holding pipette tip container.”

Systems and Methods for Treating Luminal Valves

RENIVA, INC., Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102532 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Adam Groothuis, Swampscott, Massachusetts; Adrian Ebner, Asuncion, Paraguay; Peter Markham, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Elazer Edelman, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for treating luminal valves.”

Flexible Lighting System With a Carrying Bag or Container Having an Externally Deployable Flexible Light Strip

FRONTLINE LIGHTING LLC, Butler, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12104759 B2, initially filed April 29, 2023) developed by five inventors Darrell Frank Marroncelli, Hampton, New Hampshire; Patrick William Maloney, Burnt Hills, New York; James J. Levante, Tempe, Arizona; Anthony James Simons, Sydney, Australia; and Jeffrey Thomas Saunders, North Narrabeen, Australia, for “Flexible lighting system with a carrying bag or container having an externally deployable flexible light strip.”

Crimp Attachment of Clip for Reloadable Hemostasis Device

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102336 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2023) developed by three inventors Joseph W. King, Franklin, Massachusetts; Laurie A. Lehtinen, Boylston, Massachusetts; and Henry Stock, Sanbornton, New Hampshire, for “Crimp attachment of clip for reloadable hemostasis device.”

Prompt Management Systems for Moderating Generative Artificial Intelligence Operations

WEVO, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106318 B1, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by eleven inventors Frank Chiang, Boston, Massachusetts; Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Alexander Barza, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Alexa Stewart, Andover, Massachusetts; Charlie Hoang, Boston, Massachusetts; Jon Andrews, Boston, Massachusetts; Hannah Sieber, Mendon, Massachusetts; Jessica Yau, Boston, Massachusetts; Shachar Koresh, Boston, Massachusetts; Janet Muto, Boston, Massachusetts; and Nitzan Shaer, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Prompt management systems for moderating generative artificial intelligence operations.”

Scheduling Complex Jobs in a Distributed Network

ADTRAN, INC., Huntsville, Alabama has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106143 B2, initially filed July 21, 2021) developed by three inventors Thomas F. Guevin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Dennis Cox, Huntsville, Alabama; and Joshua Neely, Huntsville, Alabama, for “Scheduling complex jobs in a distributed network.”

Machine Learning-Based Chroma Keying Process

ADOBE INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106398 B2, initially filed April 21, 2022) developed by six inventors Seoung Wug Oh, San Jose, California; Joon-Young Lee, San Jose, California; Brian Price, Pleasant Grove, Utah; John G. Nelson, Normandy Park, Washington; Wujun Wang, Mercer Island, Washington; and Adam Pikielny, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Machine learning-based chroma keying process.”

Shaft Safety Valve System

DOUBLE E COMPANY, LLC, West Bridgewater, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12103810 B1, initially filed May 18, 2022) developed by Michael Van Deurse, Norton, Massachusetts, and Kale Geddis, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Shaft safety valve system.”

Dynamically Routing Salvage Shipments and Associated Method

BLUE YONDER GROUP, INC., Scottsdale, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106255 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2023) developed by four inventors Jian Ye, Canton, Massachusetts; Keith Whalen, Hampton, New Hampshire; Mark J. Bateman, East Bridgford, United Kingdom; and Rob E. Moore, Mississauga, Canada, for “Dynamically routing salvage shipments and associated method.”

Mobile Cleaning Robot

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1045297 S1, initially filed Aug. 14, 2020) developed by five inventors Calvin Jinwon Lee, Nashua, New Hampshire; Shipra Arora, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rick Hoobler, Waltham, Massachusetts; Insun Hong, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Benjamin H. Schriesheim, Watertown, Massachusetts, for “Mobile cleaning robot.”

Dynamic Proxy Placement for Policy-Based Routing

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107937 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2022) developed by Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic proxy placement for policy-based routing.”

Increasing DCF Confidence for Analytic Value

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12106185 B2, initially filed March 31, 2020) developed by three inventors Stephen J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire; Aurelian Dumitru, Round Rock, Texas; and Jason A. Shepherd, Austin, Texas, for “Increasing DCF confidence for analytic value.”

Polynucleotides Encoding Relaxin

MODERNATX, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12103955 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by ten inventors Barry Ticho, Newton, Massachusetts; Nadege Briancon-Eris, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Zhinan Xia, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Athanasios Dousis, Boston, Massachusetts; Seymour de Picciotto, Boston, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Stephen Hoge, Brookline, Massachusetts; Iain Mcfadyen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Kerry Benenato, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Harvard, Massachusetts, for “Polynucleotides encoding relaxin.”

Field Programmable Gate Array With Internal Phase-Locked Loop

HFT SOLUTIONS, LLC, New Canaan, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107587 B1, initially filed April 18, 2022) developed by Nima Badizadegan, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Field programmable gate array with internal phase-locked loop.”

Instance Based Active Data Storage Management

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12105637 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by Owen Martin, Hopedale, Massachusetts, and Vladimir Desyatov, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Instance based active data storage management.”

Switched-Capacitor Power Converters

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12107495 B2, initially filed April 18, 2023) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Switched-capacitor power converters.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface for Monitoring Database Activities

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1044837 S1, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by Cheng Cheng, Santa Clara, California, and Kristopher Leland Rice, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface for monitoring database activities.”

Footwear Sole

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1044239 S1, initially filed Aug. 8, 2022) developed by Luca B. Ciccone, Leominster, Massachusetts, and Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Footwear sole.”

Deimmunized Lysostaphin and Methods of Use

INSMED INC., Bridgewater, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12104186 B2, initially filed March 12, 2021) developed by six inventors Karl E. Griswold, Lyme, New Hampshire; Chris Bailey-Kellogg, Strafford, Vermont; Yoonjoo Choi, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea; Kristina Blazanovic, Crkvina, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Hongliang Zhao, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Deeptak Verma, Wilder, Vermont, for “Deimmunized lysostaphin and methods of use.”

Efficient API With Privacy Protection

SALESFORCE, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12105835 B2, initially filed April 7, 2021) developed by five inventors Jeremiah David Brazeau, Hudson, New Hampshire; Victor Manuel Romero Carrasco, Malaga, Spain; Christopher David Boran, Burlington, Massachusetts; Andre Huss, San Francisco, California; and Pallav Kothari, San Francisco, California, for “Efficient API with privacy protection.”

Reloadable Clip With a Flaring Capsule Deformation

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102335 B2, initially filed Dec. 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Collin Murray, Bolton, Massachusetts; Henry Stock, Sanbornton, New Hampshire; Laurie A. Lehtinen, Boylston, Massachusetts; and Caitlyn Bintz Ashton, Hudson, Massachusetts, for “Reloadable clip with a flaring capsule deformation.”

Terahertz Sensors and Related Systems and Methods

TERADAR, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12105181 B2, initially filed June 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Gregory L. Charvat, Guilford, Connecticut; Nicholas Saiz, San Jose, California; and Matthew Carey, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Terahertz sensors and related systems and methods.”

Omni-Wheel Cable Pusher

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12103480 B2, initially filed March 18, 2022) developed by five inventors Kevin Zhang, Medford, Massachusetts; Steven Tracy, Litchfield, New Hampshire; David Toombs, Hollis, New Hampshire; Gary Pinard, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Omni-wheel cable pusher.”