Devil’s in the details for Vermont’s Clean Heat Standard

Vermont is the first state to pass a Clean Heat Standard – the heating equivalent of clean-power goals that many states have for electricity. Not surprisingly, the details are complicated, as Canary Media reporter (here): advocates criticize that it doesn’t prioritize heat pumps, billionaire’s whine that it will hurt their fossil-fuel sales.
Though the exact form the clean heat standard will take remains a question, the state will need to settle on some pathway in order to meet its emissions-reduction goals. Under a 2020 law, Vermont must reduce greenhouse gas pollution 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.