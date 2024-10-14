NH patents through Oct. 13

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 13.

***

Shoe

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1045356 S1, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe.”

***

Angle Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12111153 B2, initially filed June 10, 2021) developed by Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, for “Angle sensor.”

***

Positional Accuracy Using Ground Penetrating Radar

GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY SYSTEMS, INC., Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12111391 B1, initially filed June 20, 2022) developed by David Cist, Winchester, Massachusetts, for “Positional accuracy using ground penetrating radar.”

***

Connector in a Plasma Arc Torch System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12114413 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2019) developed by Jing Wu, Etna, New Hampshire, and Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, for “Connector in a plasma arc torch system.”

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Adaptive Logging of Cyber Threat Incidents

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12113771 B2, initially filed June 8, 2023) developed by seven inventors John Fenton, Ashburn, Virginia; Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Richard Goodwin, York, Maine; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient adaptive logging of cyber threat incidents.”

***

Cyber Protections of Remote Networks via Selective Policy Enforcement at a Central Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12113772 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2023) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Cyber protections of remote networks via selective policy enforcement at a central network.”

***

System and Methods for Sensing Environmental Conditions Surrounding Photovoltaic Systems

AVSENSOR, LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12111332 B2, initially filed Feb. 16, 2022) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “System and methods for sensing environmental conditions surrounding photovoltaic systems.”

***

Protection of Switched Capacitor Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12113438 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by five inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David M. Giuliano, Brookline, Massachusetts; Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jeff Summit, Jefferson, Massachusetts; and Oscar Blyde, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Protection of switched capacitor power converter.”

***

Automated Teller Machine Card Ejection Mechanism

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12112604 B1, initially filed June 29, 2023) developed by three inventors Stephen Young, Keswick, Virginia; Matthew Kolesaric, Mechanicsville, Virginia; and Michael Kidd, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Automated teller machine card ejection mechanism.”

***

Method and Apparatus for a Torrefaction Process

PERPETUAL NEXT TECHNOLOGIES B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110466 B2, initially filed July 24, 2020) developed by three inventors Thomas Hamilton Balon, Jr., Pembroke, New Hampshire; Neil Alan Butler, Derbyshire, United Kingdom; and Peter Fransciscus Johannes Maria Scheepers, Soerendonk, Netherlands, for “Method and apparatus for a torrefaction process.”

***

Razor Handle

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1046290 S1, initially filed May 25, 2021) developed by four inventors Jeffrey Michael Mitrou, Windham, New Hampshire; Michael Hal Bruno, Burlington, Massachusetts; Michael Sullivan, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Matthew Michael Long, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Razor handle.”

***

Sustained Release Biodegradable Intracanalicular Inserts Comprising a Hydrogel and Cyclosporine

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12109302 B2, initially filed July 28, 2023) developed by five inventors Charles D. Blizzard, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rami El-Hayek, Norwood, Massachusetts; Michael Goldstein, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Peter Jarrett, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Andrew Vanslette, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Sustained release biodegradable intracanalicular inserts comprising a hydrogel and cyclosporine.”

***

Agent Delivery Devices

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12109372 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by eight inventors John Thomas Favreau, Spencer, Massachusetts; Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Jennifer Mague, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Andrew Pic, Northboro, Massachusetts; Matthew LaPlaca, Franklin, Massachusetts; Jennifer Golden, Norton, Massachusetts; Jennifer Whelehan, Cortlandt Manor, New York; and Travis Henchie, Worcester, Massachusetts, for “Agent delivery devices.”

***

Ergonomic Tubing Attachment for Medical Apparatus

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES ENTERPRISES, LLLP, Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12109352 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2023) developed by five inventors Prakash Manandhar, Lawrence, Massachusetts; Daniel J. Cotter, North Easton, Massachusetts; Robert A. Ketelhohn, Dunstable, Massachusetts; Peter L. Gould, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Todd Metivier, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Ergonomic tubing attachment for medical apparatus.”

***

Field Programmable Gate Array With External Phase-Locked Loop

HFT SOLUTIONS, LLC, New Canaan, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12113539 B1, initially filed Dec. 16, 2022) developed by Nima Badizadegan, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Field programmable gate array with external phase-locked loop.”

***

Three-Dimensional Resorbable Implants for Tissue Reinforcement and Hernia Repair

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12109100 B2, initially filed May 30, 2019) developed by five inventors Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; Amit Ganatra, Attleboro, Massachusetts; Antonio Fosco, North Reading, Massachusetts; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Three-dimensional resorbable implants for tissue reinforcement and hernia repair.”

***

Anti-Yellow Fever Virus Antibodies, and Methods of Their Generation and Use

MABLOC, LLC, Washington, District of Columbia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110319 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2023) developed by Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Laura Walker, Norwich, Vermont, for “Anti-yellow fever virus antibodies, and methods of their generation and use.”

***

Systems and Methods for Providing an Augmented Reality Interface for the Management and Maintenance of Building Systems

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12111669 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2023) developed by six inventors B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts; Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Galen C. Nelson, Boston, Massachusetts; Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Kevin Loos, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Jeff Mcaulay, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for providing an augmented reality interface for the management and maintenance of building systems.”

***

Sulfide Reactive Vacuum Distillation, Absorption, Stripping, and Extraction for Metal and Alloy Production

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110573 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2023) developed by Antoine Allanore, Brentwood, New Hampshire, and Caspar R. Stinn, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Sulfide reactive vacuum distillation, absorption, stripping, and extraction for metal and alloy production.”

***

Container Filling System and Valve for Same

PEPSICO, INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110225 B2, initially filed May 8, 2023) developed by eight inventors John A. Eaton, Valhalla, New York; David William Martin, Londonberry, New Hampshire; David Jay Warburton, Lexington, Massachusetts; Nathan John Coleman, Murrieta, California; Samuel Frank Feller, Somerville, Massachusetts; Thomas John Evans, Brighton, Massachusetts; Jason Karl Sorge, Geneseo, New York; and Randy A. Straub, Palmyra, New York, for “Container filling system and valve for same.”

***

Clamp Apparatus for Energy Harvesting

SENSIA LLC, Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12114571 B2, initially filed Sept. 24, 2019) developed by Girish S. Mali, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Clamp apparatus for energy harvesting.”

***

Dynamic Ontology Data Operation

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC USA, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12111861 B2, initially filed Oct. 9, 2019) developed by four inventors Victor Danilchenko, South Hadley, Massachusetts; Charbel Joseph El Kaed, Boston, Massachusetts; Imran Khan, Grenoble, France; and John Brodeur, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic ontology data operation.”

***

Atomic Layer Deposition of Barrier Metal Layer for Electrode of Gallium Nitride Material Device

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12112983 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2020) developed by three inventors Timothy E. Boles, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Wayne Mack Struble, Franklin, Massachusetts; and Gabriel R. Cueva, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Atomic layer deposition of barrier metal layer for electrode of gallium nitride material device.”

***

Instruments for Processing Cells

GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES SOLUTIONS USA LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110482 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by seven inventors Weston Blaine Griffin, Niskayuna, New York; Mark Robert Timmins, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Dan Harris, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Spencer Lovette, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jim Dowling, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dan O’Sullivan, Hollis, New Hampshire; and David Robinson, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Instruments for processing cells.”

***

Remote Scalable Machine Check Architecture

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12111719 B2, initially filed June 30, 2022) developed by four inventors Vilas K. Sridharan, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Magiting Talisayon, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Srikanth Masanam, Hyderabad, India; and Dean A. Liberty, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Remote scalable machine check architecture.”

***

Line Holder

NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12109385 B2, initially filed April 9, 2020) developed by four inventors Joseph A. Hoell, Jr., Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Eric Zoglio, Derry, New Hampshire; M. Dominika Kulinski, Middleton, Massachusetts; and Kenneth E. Buckler, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Line holder.”

***

***

Robotic Each Picking in a Micro-Fulfillment Center

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110183 B2, initially filed June 4, 2021) developed by three inventors William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Robotic each picking in a micro-fulfillment center.”

***

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface for Monitoring Database Activities

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1045901 S1, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by Cheng Cheng, Santa Clara, California, and Kristopher Leland Rice, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface for monitoring database activities.”

***

Blade Outer Air Seal With Machinable Coating

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12110798 B1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2024) developed by five inventors Mikayla Rogers, Portland, Maine; Joseph Micucci, Scarborough, Maine; Daniel Rogers, Lyman, Maine; Morely Sherman, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Danielle Mahoney, Granby, Connecticut, for “Blade outer air seal with machinable coating.”