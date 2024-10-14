One China turbine may outproduce all of Lempster Mt. wind farm

Lempster Mountain Wind Farm when it started operating in 2008; photo by Don Himsel.

Chinese company Dongfang Electric Corp. says it has built a new offshore wind turbine with a power-producing capacity of 26 megawatts. If true, that is freakishly enormous: The entire Lempster Mountain Wind Power Project, whose 12 turbines were the first wind farm in New Hampshire, has a total capacity of 24 megawatts.

Big turbines reduce the costs of offshore wind operations by limiting the amount of equipment needed. China is a leader in both offshore wind installations and large turbines. Last week another Chinese company, CRRC Corp., said it had made the world’s largest floating offshore wind turbine with “a diameter of 260 meters and a swept area of 53,100 square meters, roughly the size of seven standard soccer fields.”

China is cleaning our clocks in 21st-century energy.