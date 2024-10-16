For every EV, 200 gas cars in NH

The most recent data I can find about EV registrations says that in New Hampshire and Maine, there are about 200 gasoline cars registered for every battery electric vehicle, while in Vermont and Massachusetts the ratio is 100-1. Source: Alternative Fuels Data Center
State – battery EV’s – as % of gasoline cars
NH: 7,000 – 0.6%
Maine: 5,000 – 0.5%
Vermont: 5,300 – 1.0%
Massachusetts: 49,400 – 1.0%
Maine is unusual in that it has virtually as many plug-in hybrids as full EVs – in the other states, the plug-ins are only 2/3 to 1/2 as numerous as EVs.