Vineyard Wind blade inspection drags on

The Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm is one of the best pieces of energy news that we’ve had for a while – or, rather, it was until one of the blades broke and made a mess in the ocean.

Inspection of all the other blades continues, reports the Boston Globe.

In August, the developers began installing foundations and nacelles again but not blades. The manufacturer also embarked on an exhaustive reinspection of all its blades made for offshore wind farms.