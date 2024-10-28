NH patents through Oct. 27

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 27.

***

Batch Processing Signal Acquisition

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12123958 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2022) developed by John E. Acheson, Anamosa, Iowa, for “Batch processing signal acquisition.”

***

Device Having a Latched Receiver With a Stable Voltage Threshold

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12126346 B1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by John Horan, Cork, Ireland, and Guillaume Aulagnier, Cannes, France, for “Device having a latched receiver with a stable voltage threshold.”

***

Junction Box Interface for Weapon Accessory Remote Control Unit

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12123683 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2023) developed by three inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire; and Ned A. Dalzell, Newbury, Massachusetts, for “Junction box interface for weapon accessory remote control unit.”

***

Toggle Control Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1047785 S1, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by three inventors David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts; Katie A. DeLaurentis, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Toggle control device.”

***

Modular Implant for Combination Hip Replacement With Intramedullary Rod

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12121446 B1, initially filed Feb. 11, 2021) developed by Eric R. Henderson, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Modular implant for combination hip replacement with intramedullary rod.”

***

System and Method of Utilizing Polarized Light for Remote Optical Characterization of and Through Scattering Media

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12123951 B1, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by five inventors Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii; Eric M. Louchard, Miami, Florida; Reid A. Noguchi, Honolulu, Hawaii; Gary Sawai, Wahiawa, Hawaii; and Dugan C. Yoon, Honolulu, Hawaii, for “System and method of utilizing polarized light for remote optical characterization of and through scattering media.”

***

2D Image Shift Registration Through Correlation and Tailored Robust Regression

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12125166 B2, initially filed July 13, 2022) developed by Patrick D. Fitzgerald, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, and Brant M. Kaylor, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “2D image shift registration through correlation and tailored robust regression.”

***

Calibration Network Systems and Methods of Using the Same

LABSPHERE, INC., North Sutton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12125246 B2, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by eleven inventors Jeffrey William Holt, Concord, New Hampshire; Mark Duquette, Andover, New Hampshire; Michael Wellington Dann, Enfield, New Hampshire; Erik A Skarin, Sunapee, New Hampshire; Paul David Mascia, Concord, New Hampshire; Christopher Newman Durrell, Bow, New Hampshire; Brandon James Russell, Nashua, New Hampshire; William Schuren Arnold, Enfield, New Hampshire; Daniel Francis Scharpf, New London, New Hampshire; Joseph William Jablonski, Bradford, New Hampshire; and David Nicholas Conran, Swarthmore, New Hampshire, for “Calibration network systems and methods of using the same.”

***

Magnetically-Activated Solid State Switches

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12126340 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by Matthew Hein, Dallas, Texas, for “Magnetically-activated solid state switches.”

***

Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12121497 B2, initially filed May 8, 2023) developed by five inventors Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Method for fluid delivery.”

***

Multi-Element Aperture for Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder Systems

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12123941 B2, initially filed March 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Robert F. Saracino, Lindenhurst, New York; John M. Cosenza, Coram, New York; and Richard J. Lavery, Huntington, New York, for “Multi-element aperture for identification friend or foe (IFF) transponder systems.”

***

Method of and System for Enhanced Local-Device Content Discovery

VEVEO LLC, San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12124404 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2022) developed by six inventors Rakesh Barve, Bangalore, India; Sashikumar Venkataraman, Andover, Massachusetts; Pankaj Garg, Patiala, India; Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Andover, Massachusetts; Kajamalai G. Ramakrishnan, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Murali Aravamudan, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Method of and system for enhanced local-device content discovery.”

***

Techniques for Image Data Compression Automation

BAE SYSTEMS IMAGING SOLUTIONS INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12126816 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Chien-Horn Lu, Amherst, New Hampshire; Mark Hess, San Francisco, California; William G. Tian, Campbell, California; Angel Lopez, Newark, California; and Edmond Tam, Fremont, California, for “Techniques for image data compression automation.”

***

Method of Assembling a Combined Transformer/Inductor Device

VISHAY DALE ELECTRONICS, LLC, Columbus, Nebraska has been assigned a patent (No. US 12125625 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2023) developed by Jason Ebner, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Matthew Foley, Berwick, Maine, for “Method of assembling a combined transformer/inductor device.”

***

Agitator for a Surface Treatment Apparatus and a Surface Treatment Apparatus Having the Same

SHARKNINJA OPERATING LLC, Needham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12121201 B2, initially filed July 20, 2022) developed by eight inventors Max P. Lacoma, Huntington, New York; Devan Schappler, Bedford, New Hampshire; Xavier F. Cullere, Newton, Massachusetts; Street Barnett, Watertown, Massachusetts; Ryan Copeland, Watertown, Massachusetts; Peter Liu, Shenzhen, China; Ian Liu, Suzhou, China; and Erick Zhang, Shenzhen, China, for “Agitator for a surface treatment apparatus and a surface treatment apparatus having the same.”

***

Comprehensive System Design to Address the Needs for Virtual Segmentation of the Coaxial Cable Plant

COHERENT LOGIX, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12126397 B2, initially filed May 4, 2023) developed by Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas, and Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Comprehensive system design to address the needs for virtual segmentation of the coaxial cable plant.”

***

Intelligent Time to Fail Prediction for Optical Transceivers

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP, Spring, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12126498 B2, initially filed June 2, 2022) developed by seven inventors Venugopal Vembrakat Ranganath Prabhu, Bangalore, India; David McMullen, Nashua, New Hampshire; Chuan Peng, Houston, Texas; Kevin R. Dick, Houston, Texas; Chandan Kenchegowda, Bangalore, India; Nagaraj Davanakatti, Bangalore, India; and Pavithra Halappa Jakallannavar, Bangalore, India, for “Intelligent time to fail prediction for optical transceivers.”

***

Biometrically-Linked Electronic Proof of Health Status of Individual

MASTERCARD INTERNATIONAL INC., Purchase, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12125569 B2, initially filed April 9, 2021) developed by five inventors Raman Narayanswamy, Nashua, New Hampshire; Przemek Praszczalek, Irvington, New York; Antonia Stroeh, New York, New York; Paul Michael Musser, Grass Valley, California; and Shashi Raghunandan, Old Greenwich, Connecticut, for “Biometrically-linked electronic proof of health status of individual.”

***

Large Scale Production Process for Capped and Un-Capped Antibody Cysteines and Their Use in Therapeutic Protein Conjugation

PFIZER INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12121588 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2018) developed by seven inventors Kaushik Dutta, River Edge, New Jersey; Jose Manuel Gomes, Kingston, New Hampshire; Frank W. Kotch, Pearl River, New York; Vimalkumar B. Patel, Jersey City, New Jersey; Amarnauth Shastrie Prashad, New City, New York; Renee L. Procopio-Melino, Andover, Massachusetts; and Xiaotian Zhong, Wayland, Massachusetts, for “Large scale production process for capped and un-capped antibody cysteines and their use in therapeutic protein conjugation.”

***

Modular Orthopedic Implants, Instruments, and Navigation Methods

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12121268 B2, initially filed July 7, 2021) developed by seven inventors David Leff, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jeff Nichols, Medford, New Jersey; Matthew Bechtel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Darren Clutter, Barto, Pennsylvania; Richard Pidgeon, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Neil Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; and Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Modular orthopedic implants, instruments, and navigation methods.”

***

Heterogenous Robot Fleet Manager

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12124240 B1, initially filed March 31, 2022) developed by eight inventors Gaurav D Ghare, Seattle, Washington; Eric D Anderson, Stow, Massachusetts; Bin Zhu, Seattle, Washington; Abraham Cantwell, Somerville, Massachusetts; Thomas Alexandre Moulard, Mountain View, California; Ibolya Horvath, Pembroke, New Hampshire; Chetan Banthiya, Bothell, Washington; and David Prody, Gilbert, Arizona, for “Heterogenous robot fleet manager.”

***

Isoform-Selective TGFB1 Inhibitors

SCHOLAR ROCK, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12122823 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2021) developed by sixteen inventors Abhishek Datta, Boston, Massachusetts; Allan Capili, Somerville, Massachusetts; Thomas Schurpf, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Constance Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; Kevin B. Dagbay, Brighton, Massachusetts; Christopher Chapron, Watertown, Massachusetts; Stefan Wawersik, Westborough, Massachusetts; Christopher Littlefield, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Gregory J. Carven, Maynard, Massachusetts; Alan Buckler, Arlington, Massachusetts; Susan Lin, Boston, Massachusetts; Justin W. Jackson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Caitlin Stein, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Matthew Salotto, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Andrew Avery, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Anthony Cooper, White River Jct., Vermont, for “Isoform-selective TGFB1 inhibitors and use thereof.”

***

Vehicle Seat Active Suspension Control Based on Vehicle Position

CLEARMOTION ACQUISITION I LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12122271 B2, initially filed June 10, 2019) developed by Lawrence D. Knox, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Antonio Sangermano, II, Rindge, New Hampshire, for “Vehicle seat active suspension control based on vehicle position.”

***

CPR Competition System

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12125402 B2, initially filed July 27, 2018) developed by four inventors David Barash, Concord, Massachusetts; Mark Totman, Winchester, Massachusetts; Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Timothy Sean McGough, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “CPR competition system.”

***

Integrated Spring Element

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12122059 B2, initially filed May 25, 2021) developed by four inventors Michael Hal Bruno, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Michael Mitrou, Windham, New Hampshire; Michael Sullivan, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Matthew Michael Long, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Integrated spring element.”

***

Integrated Photodetector With Charge Storage Bin of Varied Detection Time

QUANTUM-SI INC., Branford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12123772 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Thomas Raymond Thurston, Guilford, Connecticut; Benjamin Cipriany, Branford, Connecticut; Joseph D. Clark, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Todd Rearick, Cheshire, Connecticut; and Keith G. Fife, Palo Alto, California, for “Integrated photodetector with charge storage bin of varied detection time.”

***

Polynucleotides Encoding Lipoprotein Lipase for the Treatment of Hyperlipidemia

MODERNATX, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12123030 B2, initially filed May 18, 2017) developed by six inventors Kerry Benenato, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Stephen Hoge, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts; Iain McFadyen, Medford, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Polynucleotides encoding lipoprotein lipase for the treatment of hyperlipidemia.”

***