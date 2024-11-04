Science on Tap: Hurricanes

Science on Tap, the Manchester science cafe series, will discuss hurricanes at their next session on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The ‘official’ hurricane season is coming to a close. Join us to discuss how this season stacked up to predictions and what new insights it has provided to scientists. Learn how factors from across the globe contribute to the formation of hurricanes. Discuss how models work and how they are evolving to keep up with our changing climate. Our panelists will include Cyrena-Marie Arnold, Director of Product Marketing Atmospheric G2, Meteorologist & Storm Chaser and

Dr. Todd Crawford, VP of Weather and Climate at Atmospheric G2

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5 p.m. the discussions begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/