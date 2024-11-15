Esports – competitive video games – becomes a varsity sport in NH high school

The NHIAA – New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association – has added esports to the list of competitive high school varsity sorts, reports the Monitor in this story.

NHIAA has designated two games for official tournaments hosted at SNHU’s Esports Arena. The first tournament will take place on Dec. 14 for Rocket League on PC (desktop computer) but the format is yet to be formalized as schools are still registering. The second tournament will be for a different game on a different console. Played on the Nintendo Switch, the Super Smash Bros. tournament will be held in the function room of SNHU’s dining hall in the spring.

I’m sure a lot of folks will bristle at the idea of video games being considered “sport” but at least they don’t produce concussions, torn ligaments or busted teeth. The probably do suffer from Deranged Parent On The Sideline Syndrome, however; that seem unavoidable.