Unions: More offshore wind, please

I’m often surprised that offshore wind doesn’t get more support from the big-corporate world in the U.S., since it requires big finance, big construction, big deals, just like oil and mining – in other words, it has lots of places where big corporations can make big bucks.

One group that understands this is labor unions. Case in point: Unions in the New England states are urging that the region triple its 2040 offshore wind goal. Canary Media story is here.

Trump’s childish wind hatred is going to make that tough, I suspect.