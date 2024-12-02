The scientifically dubious bills are trotting out in NH

HB 2025-0912: Prohibiting the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.
- Don’t want any of that nasty microwave radiation or weather modification! (New Hampshire has a history of bills outlawing weather modification. The topic has been adopted by the chem-trail crowd.)
HB 2025-0528: prohibiting fluoridation of public water systems.
- You knew that one was coming with RFK Jr. giving this foolishness some sort of legitimacy as defined in the Trump Era.
HB 2025-0200: repealing the New Hampshire vaccine association.
- See above for commentary. There’s another bill (0284) about video recordings of the group’s meetings and “requiring questions put to it in writing or at a meeting be answered and posted on its website within 14 days” – lower-level harassment.
HB 2025-0164: Prohibiting electric vehicles in commercial parking garages.
- This has come up in past years. For safety’s sake, we need to limit garages to thousands of gallons of explosive liquids.
HB 2025-0888: Removing authority for municipalities to regulate mandatory on-site parking requirements.
- You just know the phrase “war on cars” will be used frequently in hearings.
HB 2025-0183 Relative to rejecting all offshore wind energy projects in the waters off the coast of New Hampshire and the Gulf of Maine … and
HB 2025-0469: removing the office of offshore wind industry development from the office of energy innovation; repealing the offshore wind industry workforce training center committee; repealing the offshore and port development commission; and moving the grid modernization advisory council and the hydrogen advisory council to the office of energy innovation.
- Oh for crying out loud
HB 2025-0910: Requiring that retailers of fuel blends with 15% ethanol also offer fuel blends with 10% or lower ethanol contest.
- Wait – this one makes sense!
You can search for your own foolishness among the many, many proposals right here.
Strafford County is seriously over-represented in terms of Republican lunatics sponsoring these insane bills!
Belknap, 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
Carroll, 10% of Republican reps in county voting for crazy
Mike Belcher (R) – Carroll
Cheshire, 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
Coös, 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
Grafton, 13% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
John Sellers (R) – Grafton
Hillsborough, 8% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
Robert Wherry (R) – Hillsborough
Shane Sirois (R) – Hillsborough
Mark Proulx (R) – Hillsborough
Sheila Seidel (R) – Hillsborough
Merrimack, 10% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
Yury Polozov (R) – Merrimack
Jose Cambrils (R) – Merrimack
Rockingham, 8% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
JD Bernardy (R) – Rockingham
Joe Sweeney (R) – Rockingham
Douglas Thomas (R) – Rockingham
Aboul Khan (R) – Rockingham
Jason Osborne (R) – Rockingham
Strafford, 21% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
Kelley Potenza (R) – Strafford
Michael Granger (R) – Strafford
Michael Harrington (R) – Strafford
(Peter Schmidt (d) – Strafford, honorable crazy mention)
Sullivan 0/7 = 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
…roundabout way of saying the party sponsoring this garbage should be named.