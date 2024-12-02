The scientifically dubious bills are trotting out in NH

HB 2025-0912: Prohibiting the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.

Don’t want any of that nasty microwave radiation or weather modification! (New Hampshire has a history of bills outlawing weather modification. The topic has been adopted by the chem-trail crowd.)

HB 2025-0528: prohibiting fluoridation of public water systems.

You knew that one was coming with RFK Jr. giving this foolishness some sort of legitimacy as defined in the Trump Era.

HB 2025-0200: repealing the New Hampshire vaccine association.

See above for commentary. There’s another bill (0284) about video recordings of the group’s meetings and “requiring questions put to it in writing or at a meeting be answered and posted on its website within 14 days” – lower-level harassment.

HB 2025-0164: Prohibiting electric vehicles in commercial parking garages.

This has come up in past years. For safety’s sake, we need to limit garages to thousands of gallons of explosive liquids.

HB 2025-0888: Removing authority for municipalities to regulate mandatory on-site parking requirements.

You just know the phrase “war on cars” will be used frequently in hearings.

HB 2025-0183 Relative to rejecting all offshore wind energy projects in the waters off the coast of New Hampshire and the Gulf of Maine … and

HB 2025-0469: removing the office of offshore wind industry development from the office of energy innovation; repealing the offshore wind industry workforce training center committee; repealing the offshore and port development commission; and moving the grid modernization advisory council and the hydrogen advisory council to the office of energy innovation.

Oh for crying out loud

HB 2025-0910: Requiring that retailers of fuel blends with 15% ethanol also offer fuel blends with 10% or lower ethanol contest.

Wait – this one makes sense!

You can search for your own foolishness among the many, many proposals right here.