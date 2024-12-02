The scientifically dubious bills are trotting out in NH

Dec 2, 2024

HB 2025-0912: Prohibiting the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.

  • Don’t want any of that nasty microwave radiation or weather modification! (New Hampshire has a history of bills outlawing weather modification. The topic has been adopted by the chem-trail crowd.)

HB 2025-0528: prohibiting fluoridation of public water systems.

  • You knew that one was coming with RFK Jr. giving this foolishness some sort of legitimacy as defined in the Trump Era.

HB 2025-0200: repealing the New Hampshire vaccine association.

  • See above for commentary. There’s another bill (0284) about video recordings of the group’s meetings and “requiring questions put to it in writing or at a meeting be answered and posted on its website within 14 days” – lower-level harassment.

HB 2025-0164: Prohibiting electric vehicles in commercial parking garages.

  • This has come up in past years. For safety’s sake, we need to limit garages to thousands of gallons of explosive liquids.

HB 2025-0888: Removing authority for municipalities to regulate mandatory on-site parking requirements.

  • You just know the phrase “war on cars” will be used frequently in hearings.

HB 2025-0183 Relative to rejecting all offshore wind energy projects in the waters off the coast of New Hampshire and the Gulf of Maine … and

HB 2025-0469: removing the office of offshore wind industry development from the office of energy innovation; repealing the offshore wind industry workforce training center committee; repealing the offshore and port development commission; and moving the grid modernization advisory council and the hydrogen advisory council to the office of energy innovation.

  • Oh for crying out loud

HB 2025-0910: Requiring that retailers of fuel blends with 15% ethanol also offer fuel blends with 10% or lower ethanol contest.

  • Wait – this one makes sense!

You can search for your own foolishness among the many, many proposals right here.

1 Comment

  1. Bicoid
    Bicoid on December 2, 2024 at 11:02 pm

    Strafford County is seriously over-represented in terms of Republican lunatics sponsoring these insane bills!

    Belknap, 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy

    Carroll, 10% of Republican reps in county voting for crazy
    Mike Belcher (R) – Carroll

    Cheshire, 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy

    Coös, 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy

    Grafton, 13% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
    John Sellers (R) – Grafton

    Hillsborough, 8% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
    Robert Wherry (R) – Hillsborough
    Shane Sirois (R) – Hillsborough
    Mark Proulx (R) – Hillsborough
    Sheila Seidel (R) – Hillsborough

    Merrimack, 10% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
    Yury Polozov (R) – Merrimack
    Jose Cambrils (R) – Merrimack

    Rockingham, 8% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
    JD Bernardy (R) – Rockingham
    Joe Sweeney (R) – Rockingham
    Douglas Thomas (R) – Rockingham
    Aboul Khan (R) – Rockingham
    Jason Osborne (R) – Rockingham

    Strafford, 21% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy
    Kelley Potenza (R) – Strafford
    Michael Granger (R) – Strafford
    Michael Harrington (R) – Strafford

    (Peter Schmidt (d) – Strafford, honorable crazy mention)

    Sullivan 0/7‎ = 0% of Republican reps in county sponsoring the crazy

    …roundabout way of saying the party sponsoring this garbage should be named.

