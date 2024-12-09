NH patents through Dec. 8

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 8.

***

Method of Manufacturing a Dielectric Lens

ASTRONICS AEROSAT CORPORATION, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12160042 B2, initially filed April 27, 2021) developed by three inventors Eric W. Kratzenberg, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Joseph A. Hoell, Jr., Dunbarton, New Hampshire; and John W. Berrigan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Method of manufacturing a dielectric lens.”

***

Non-Integer Interpolation for Signal Sampling at Asynchronous Clock Rates

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12160494 B2, initially filed May 1, 2023) developed by three inventors Daniel Wasson, Billerica, Massachusetts; Anthony J. Crawford, Milford, New Hampshire; and Michael A. Zalucki, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Non-integer interpolation for signal sampling at asynchronous clock rates.”

***

Helmet for Impact Protection

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12156561 B2, initially filed July 22, 2022) developed by ten inventors Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Qatar; Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada; Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Ryan Ouckama, Montreal, Canada; Marie-Claude Genereux, Sainte-Therese, Canada; Denis Cote, Saint-Colomban, Canada; Philippe Jean, Terrebonne, Canada; Ken Covo, Pointe-Claire, Canada; Garnet Alexander, Beaconsfield, Canada; and Jean-Marie Bidal, Saint-Jerome, Canada, for “Helmet for impact protection.”

***

System, Method and Computer-Readable Medium for Measuring Athletic Performance

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12159488 B2, initially filed April 9, 2020) developed by Ryan Ouckama, Kingston, Canada, and Carolyn Steele, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “System, method and computer-readable medium for measuring athletic performance.”

***

Low-Latency Switch Drive Circuit With Power Transfer

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12160232 B2, initially filed July 13, 2023) developed by Karl Rinne, Cork, Ireland, and Joseph Duigan, Peymeinade, France, for “Low-latency switch drive circuit with power transfer.”

***

Multilayer Composite Article

SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS CORPORATION, Solon, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12157292 B2, initially filed May 23, 2022) developed by four inventors David A. Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire; Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire; James M. McMartin, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Timothy P. Pollock, Manchester, New Hampshire, for ”Multilayer composite article.”

***

Computational Platform for Generating Molecules

GENESIS THERAPEUTICS, INC., Burlingame, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12159693 B2, initially filed Jan. 9, 2024) developed by ten inventors Ben Sklaroff, San Francisco, California; Matteus Jiawei Pan, San Francisco, California; Korrawat Pruegsanusak, San Francisco, California; Alexander Upjohn Beatson, San Francisco, California; Zachary Joseph Kagin, San Francisco, California; Wojciech Piotr Swiderski, San Francisco, California; Euxhen Hasanaj, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kenneth Knute Leidal, Windham, New Hampshire; Anders Joseph Papitto, Berkeley, California; and Maruan Al-Shedivat, New York, New York, for “Computational platform for generating molecules.”

***

Fiber Laser Apparatus and Method for Processing Workpiece

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12157182 B2, initially filed May 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Alexander Limanov, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Von Dadelszen, Manchester, New Hampshire; Joshua Schoenly, Nashua, New Hampshire; James Cordingley, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Manuel Leonardo, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Fiber laser apparatus and method for processing workpiece.”

***

Node Failure Detection and Resolution in Distributed Databases

DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE, Velizy-Villacoublay, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12158823 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2023) developed by three inventors Sreenath Bodagala, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ross Shaull, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Paul D. Smith, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Node failure detection and resolution in distributed databases.”

***

Financial Article Processing Devices and Methods

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12159503 B2, initially filed June 23, 2023) developed by David Kelly Wurmfeld, Fairfax, Virginia, and Michael Kidd, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Financial article processing devices and methods.”

***

Discontinuous Grid System for Use in Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12157632 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2023) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, Morocco; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Discontinuous grid system for use in systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Local Sensing

ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12160694 B2, initially filed Oct. 1, 2019) developed by four inventors Liang Hoe, Fremont, California; Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire; Brett Byer, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Katherine Murphy, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for local sensing.”

***

Bin Infeed and Removal Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12157631 B2, initially filed Sept. 12, 2023) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Bin infeed and removal systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”

***

Self-Lubricating, Wear Resistant Piston Seal

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12158210 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by Kelly M. Harrington, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Pantcho P. Stoyanov, West Hartford, Connecticut, for “Self-lubricating, wear resistant piston seal.”

***

Multi-Output Supply Generator for RF Power Amplifiers With Differential Capacitive Energy Transfer

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12160208 B2, initially filed Jan. 10, 2022) developed by seven inventors James Garrett, Windham, New Hampshire; Sri Harsh Pakala, Chandler, Arizona; Brendan Metzner, North Billerica, Massachusetts; Ivan Duzevik, Portland, Maine; David J. Perreault, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John R. Hoversten, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Yevgeniy A. Tkachenko, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Multi-output supply generator for RF power amplifiers with differential capacitive energy transfer.”

***

Breast Reconstruction Implant

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12156802 B2, initially filed March 8, 2022) developed by five inventors Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Kemal Sariibrahimoglu, Waltham, Massachusetts; Timothy John Butler, Pelham, New Hampshire; German Oswaldo Hohl Lopez, East Boston, Massachusetts; and Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Breast reconstruction implant.”

***

Systems and Methods for Updating Links Between Keywords Associated With a Trending Topic

ADEIA GUIDES INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12158918 B2, initially filed June 1, 2022) developed by seven inventors Sankar Ardhanari, Windham, New Hampshire; Daren Gill, Concord, Massachusetts; Abhijit Savarkar, Andover, Massachusetts; Ganesh Ramamoorthy, Andover, Massachusetts; Ajay Gupta, Andover, Massachusetts; Vineet Agarwal, Andover, Massachusetts; and Sashikumar Venkataraman, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for updating links between keywords associated with a trending topic.”

***

Temperature Measurement Device for a Handpiece of a Surgical Instrument

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12156673 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2021) developed by three inventors Aleksandar Marinkovic, Brookline, Massachusetts; Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Jordan A. Whisler, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Temperature measurement device for a handpiece of a surgical instrument.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Plasma Generation

MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC., Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12159765 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Ron Collins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Andrew Cowe, Andover, Massachusetts; and Gordon Hill, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for plasma generation.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Adjusting Brew Parameters During Dispensing

KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12156609 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2018) developed by four inventors Christopher Godfrey, Rowley, Massachusetts; Joseph George Fucci, Amherst, New Hampshire; James E. Shepard, Marblehead, Massachusetts; and Gregory Franco, Billerica, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for adjusting brew parameters during dispensing.”

***

Beverage Preparation Machine With Inlet Arrangement

KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12156607 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by five inventors Geoffrey Y. Smith, Melrose, Massachusetts; Blair Mikkelsen, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Steven Mackey, Dedham, Massachusetts; Joseph George Fucci, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Roger Johnson, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Beverage preparation machine with inlet arrangement.”

***

Handheld X-Ray Fluorescence Instrument

SCIAPS, INC., Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1053354 S1, initially filed Oct. 11, 2019) developed by Gabor Paulke, Littleton, New Hampshire, for “Handheld X-ray fluorescence instrument.”

***

Clinical Data Handoff in Device Management and Data Sharing

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12159712 B2, initially filed March 29, 2016) developed by three inventors Ian Durrant, Arlington, Massachusetts; Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Andrew E. Fleischacker, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Clinical data handoff in device management and data sharing.”

***

Planning System Using Spatial-Based Visualization Aids

Two inventors, Mona Serageldin, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Daniel Tsai, Atkinson, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12159248 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2020) for “Planning system using spatial-based visualization aids.”

***

Methods and Systems for Programming Momentum and Increasing Light Efficiency Above 25% in Folded Optics and Field Evolving Cavities via Quantum Effects

BRELYON, INC., Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12158583 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2022) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Methods and systems for programming momentum and increasing light efficiency above 25% in folded optics and field evolving cavities via quantum effects.”

***

End Seal Carriage Velocity Differential

SEALED AIR CORPORATION (US), Charlotte, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12157597 B2, initially filed June 18, 2019) developed by six inventors Thomas P. Orsini, Sterling, Massachusetts; Robert J. Simonelli, Worcester, Massachusetts; Zi K. Chan, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Michael A. Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Russell T. Christman, Dunstable, Massachusetts; and John J. Gilbert, Lowell, Massachusetts, for “End seal carriage velocity differential.”

***

Anonymous eCommerce Behavior Tracking

POPDUST, INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12160486 B2, initially filed May 2, 2023) developed by four inventors Michael Sprague, New York, New York; Sameet U. Durg, New York, New York; William Fielding Frank, Auburn, New Hampshire; and George Mario Fortuna, Cold Spring, New York, for “Anonymous eCommerce behavior tracking.”

***

Surgical Staple Configurations With Camming Surfaces Located Between Portions Supporting Surgical Staples

***

CILAG GMBH INTERNATIONAL, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12156656 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Jason L. Harris, Lebanon, Ohio; Frederick E. Shelton, IV, Hillsboro, Ohio; Chester O. Baxter, III, Loveland, Ohio; and Lawrence Crainich, Charlestown, New Hampshire, for “Surgical staple configurations with camming surfaces located between portions supporting surgical staples.”