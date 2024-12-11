Multi-pronged tussle over N.H. state energy policy roles

If you like seeing how the sausage is made, as they say, check out the detailed New Hampshire Bulletin article about upcoming struggle over the role of various regulators in shaping New Hampshire’s energy policy.

Basically, there is disagreement about what exactly the long-established body the Public Utilities Commission should do compared to the relatively new Department of Energy, with the role of the Consumer Advocate tossed into the mix.

This stuff matters – our current PUC is very fossil-fuel-friendly – but it’s hard to parse unless you follow it closely, which I don’t. So I’m glad one of our independent news organizations is doing the legwork!