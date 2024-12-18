Canada lynx sightings point to success in conservation efforts

Canada lynx, the big-footed cousin of bobcats, are making it back into northern New England, as VTDigger notes in this story, which understandably has a Vermont focus.
No guarantees it will continue, of course, but let’s hope.
“The future presence of lynx in Vermont will depend on maintaining habitat connectivity between Vermont, New Hampshire, and Canada and mitigating the effects of climate change,” according to a report from the department in 2022.
Hilke pointed to Act 59, which was passed into law in June 2023, as critical to habitat conservation. It requires that by 2030, 30% of Vermont land be conserved, and by 2050, 50% conserved.