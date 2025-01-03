2024 was hottest year on record for Concord – a record that, unfortunately, won’t last

According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, last year was the warmest year in Concord since record-keeping began in 1868. The year finished with an average temperature of 49.6 degrees, 0.2 degrees higher than 2023, the previous hottest year on record.

This isn’t surprising: 2024 was the hottest year on record for the country as a whole, while several other New England cities also set records.

The Gray NWS Facebook post included the chart shown above: “These are obviously impressive records, but it’s even more interesting to watch the trends of the warmth, especially over the last decade to get the full picture. We can do this by looking at the yearly average temperature (average of all the monthly data) through the period of record for observations. We can then plot a 5 year moving average line to help see the trends over time.”