Can the Cog Railway be electrified?

The Caledonian-Record has a story about UNH and the Cog Railway on Mt. Washington working to electrify the iconic mountain-climbing train. “This privately funded quarter-million dollar project aims to have a prototype ready by 2025” and will have “modular components akin to Lego blocks, allowing it to serve various functions such as an ambulance for mountain rescues, transporting building materials for track maintenance, or delivering materials and workers for track repairs.”
Story is here, paywalled: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/the-cog-railway-pursues-groundbreaking-electric-initiative/article_05877357-2cab-5577-9d63-035e11afa0fc.html