Science Cafe NH: “Science of Genealogy”

“The Science Behind Genealogy” will be the topic for this month’s Science Cafe NH in Nashua on Tuesday, January 21, at 6:00 PM at Soel Sistas, 30 Temple Street. This free public event will feature a panel of experts discussing the latest advancements in genetic genealogy, DNA testing, and their impact on family history research. Attendees will learn about the different types of DNA tests used in genealogy, how genetics relates to ancestry, and the exciting ways technology is revolutionizing our understanding of family connections. Science Cafe includes a Q&A session.

Science Cafe NH has a new home in Nashua! We will be hosting our first session at Soel Sistas, 30 Temple Street in downtown Nashua. The room is spacious, there’s plenty of parking and an interesting, affordable menu to pick from. Science Cafe will run from 6:00 PM and until 7:30 PM.