Vt. electric-plane-charging system is expanding

Beta Technologies of Burlington, Vermont, is trying to develop an electric-aviation ecosystem with both small planes and, importantly, charging infrastructure. It installed a charging station at Manchester airport last year (article here) and now says it has them at 46 sites in 22 states, with a further 23 sites in development nationwide.
The chargers, which include a stationary system and a mobile MiniCube, are designed to the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) used for electric ground vehicles and endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).
Story from Flying Magazine here.