Vt. electric-plane-charging system is expanding

by | Jan 7, 2025 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

Vt. electric-plane-charging system is expanding
A Beta electric aircraft at a charging station (not in Manchester, though) Photo: Beta Technologies

Beta Technologies of Burlington, Vermont, is trying to develop an electric-aviation ecosystem with both small planes and, importantly, charging infrastructure. It installed a charging station at Manchester airport last year (article here) and now says it has them at 46 sites in 22 states, with a further 23 sites in development nationwide.

The chargers, which include a stationary system and a mobile MiniCube, are designed to the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) used for electric ground vehicles and endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

Story from Flying Magazine here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest