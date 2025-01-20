NH patents through Jan. 19

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 19.

Applicator for a Pessary Device

REIA, LLC, Lyme, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12193967 B2, initially filed March 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Kaitlin Maier, Darien, Connecticut; Meegan Daigler, Portland, Maine; Ariana Sopher, Portland, Maine; and Katie Lim, Brooklyn, New York, for “Applicator for a pessary device.”

Reed Valve

MOTO TASSINARI, INC., West Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196329 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2023) developed by Steven M. Tassinari, Meriden, New Hampshire, and Michael Ewaschuk, White River Junction, Vermont, for “Reed valve.”

Patient Care Assembly Component

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1057941 S1, initially filed Aug. 26, 2022) developed by five inventors David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Margaret B. Bradley, Belgrade, Maine; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Colleen N. Fulton, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; and Cornelis Plomp, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Patient care assembly component.”

Graft With Expandable Region and Methods of Making and Using the Same

ATRIUM MEDICAL CORPORATION, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12193674 B2, initially filed July 8, 2022) developed by four inventors James J. Scutti, Arlington, Massachusetts; David G. Culp, Waxhaw, North Carolina; Ibrahim E. Dagher, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Kevin W. Penn, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Graft with expandable region and methods of making and using the same.”

Printing Systems and Associated Structures and Methods Having Ink Drop Deflection Compensation

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12194736 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, and Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “Printing systems and associated structures and methods having ink drop deflection compensation.”

Holster for Fishing Reel

PINE 9 SOLUTIONS LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1057414 S1, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by Matthew McMillin, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Holster for fishing reel.”

Magazine Spring and Magazine Assembly

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196520 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2023) developed by four inventors Derek A. Oaks, Manchester, New Hampshire; Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire; Sean P. Toner, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Jacqueline McNally, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Magazine spring and magazine assembly.”

Upwards Jetting Digital Printing Platform

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12194743 B2, initially filed May 3, 2023) developed by Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, and Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, for “Upwards jetting digital printing platform.”

Fusion Plate to Assist Fusion of a First and Second Bone

ARC TECHTONICS, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12193944 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2022) developed by three inventors Turlough O’Donnell, Dublin, Ireland; Alan Laing, Dublin, Ireland; and Annunziato Amendola, Iowa City, Iowa, for “Fusion plate to assist fusion of a first and second bone.”

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12194213 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by ten inventors Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire; Robert J. Bryant, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire; Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire; David J. Hibbard, Bedford, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Andrew S. Coll, Goffstown, New Hampshire; David A. Beavers, Manchester, New Hampshire; David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; and Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

Endoscope With Pannable Camera and Related Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12200363 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2021) developed by six inventors Andrew M. Haggerty, Lake Mary, Florida; Kevin L Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Peter K. Vondras, Somerville, Massachusetts; Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Daniel B Davis, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Endoscope with pannable camera and related method.”

Hang Strap

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1057542 S1, initially filed May 31, 2023) developed by Jerry G. Hodsdon, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Francesco Paolo Ruffo, Appleton, Wisconsin, for “Hang strap.”

Accessory Control Handgrip Apparatus for Weapon

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196529 B2, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Accessory control handgrip apparatus for weapon.”

Capacitive Isolator Having Common Mode Noise Suppression

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12199586 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by John Horan, Cork, Ireland, and Guillaume Aulagnier, Cannes, France, for “Capacitive isolator having common mode noise suppression.”

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA RESEARCH PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196364 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by nine inventors Jeffrey M. Janway, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Matthew Richard Gill, Ridgewood Queens, New York; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

Electrochemical System With Concentration Recirculation in Cyclic Batch Mode

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12194417 B2, initially filed April 12, 2022) developed by three inventors Li-Shiang Liang, Harvard, Massachusetts; Michael J. Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire; and Wenxin Du, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Electrochemical system with concentration recirculation in cyclic batch mode.”

System for Monitoring Backflow Preventer Condition

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12195954 B2, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by four inventors Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Kevin Simon, Somerville, Massachusetts; Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts; and Myoung Soo Park, Marlborough, Massachusetts, for “System for monitoring backflow preventer condition.”

Methods and Devices for Rejoining a Group

SONOS, INC., Goleta, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12200454 B2, initially filed June 30, 2022) developed by three inventors Alexia Delhoume, Santa Barbara, California; Sara Lincoln, Alexandria, New Hampshire; and Brian Roberts, Santa Barbara, California, for “Methods and devices for rejoining a group.”

Message Flooding Prevention in 5G Wireless Network

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12200601 B2, initially filed July 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Tao Yu, Broadlands, Virginia; Dhaval Mehta, Aldie, Virginia; Farhad Bassirat, Arlington, Virginia; and Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Message flooding prevention in 5G wireless network.”

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JAN. 12 – JAN. 19

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

Mobile Carriers for Use in Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12195274 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2021) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Mobile carriers for use in systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”

Bulk Handling, Loading and Dumping System

An inventor from Rye Beach, New Hampshire, Timothy Charles Bonerb has been awarded a patent (No. US 12194905 B1, initially filed Nov. 15, 2023) for “Bulk handling, loading and dumping system.”

Underwater Mono-Static Laser Imaging

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196861 B2, initially filed March 4, 2021) developed by five inventors Matthew D. Thoren, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Andrew M. Piper, Nashua, New Hampshire; William C. Radzelovage, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Richard F. Regan, Marblehead, Massachusetts; and Joseph C. DiMare, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Underwater mono-static laser imaging.”

System and Method for Securing Diagnostic Data Collection Using Data Control

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12197611 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for securing diagnostic data collection using data control.”

As/RS Lift Having Vertically-Aligned Dual Carriages

INTELLIGRATED HEADQUARTERS, LLC, Mason, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12195276 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2023) developed by four inventors Douglas K. Schack, Cold Spring, Kentucky; Ralf Buerkle, Oregonia, Ohio; Jonathon Cleary, West Chester, Ohio; and Charles Christopher Lingamfelter, Rye, New Hampshire, for “AS/RS lift having vertically-aligned dual carriages.”

Clutch Housing and Methods for Preventing Damage to Clutch Housings From Clutch Plates

SONNAX TRANSMISSION COMPANY, Bellows Falls, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196271 B1, initially filed April 5, 2024) developed by Nathan Bierman, Keene, New Hampshire, and Gregg Nader, Chester, Vermont, for “Clutch housing and methods for preventing damage to clutch housings from clutch plates.”

Systems, Methods, and Device for Pyrolysis of Methane in a Microwave Plasma for Hydrogen and Structured Carbon Powder Production

6K INC., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12195338 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2023) developed by Jared Majcher, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and device for pyrolysis of methane in a microwave plasma for hydrogen and structured carbon powder production.”

Snap-Fit Lever for a Valve Assembly

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196339 B2, initially filed July 8, 2022) developed by three inventors Philip S. Sweeting, Brooklyn, New York; Mahyar Esmaili, Wilmont, New Hampshire; and Paul J. Lake, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Snap-fit lever for a valve assembly.”

Iot Devices and Ecosystem Supporting Cross-Device Native Functionality

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12197854 B2, initially filed Jan. 9, 2024) developed by three inventors B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts; Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire, for “Iot devices and ecosystem supporting cross-device native functionality.”

Method and System for Accurately Estimating Amount of Materials in Stores

DATAONLINE, L.L.C., New Providence, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12198095 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by four inventors Theodore Trebaol, Fremont, California; Louis Trebaol, Franklin, New Hampshire; Sourav Dey, South San Francisco, California; and Joshua Hayes, San Rafael, California, for “Method and system for accurately estimating amount of materials in stores.”

Power Tool With Crimp Image

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12197184 B2, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by Brian McCulloh White, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Power tool with crimp image.”

Viewing Grid and Image Display for Viewing and Recording Skin Images

TECHARA LLC, York, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12193787 B2, initially filed June 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Karleen Seybold, Concord, New Hampshire; Brian Lau, Anaheim, California; Karim Alami, San Diego, California; and Clara Curiel, Tucson, Arizona, for “Viewing grid and image display for viewing and recording skin images.”

Deterministic Certificate Expiration in Dissaggregated Environments

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12200143 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Kirk Alan Hutchinson, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Deterministic certificate expiration in dissaggregated environments.”

Next Gen Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) Including Cloud Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12200080 B2, initially filed April 13, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Next gen zero trust network access (ZTNA) and virtual private network (VPN) including cloud secure access service edge (SASE).”

Cryptographic Binding of Native Application and External Browser Sessions

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12199970 B2, initially filed July 15, 2021) developed by four inventors Danxiang Li, Arlington, Massachusetts; Vincent Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Andrzej Kielbasinski, Grafton, Massachusetts; and Dany Jacques Rochefort, Norfolk, Massachusetts, for “Cryptographic binding of native application and external browser sessions.”

Applicator for Hazardous Materials

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, Duesseldorf, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12194774 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2021) developed by seven inventors Bashir M. Ahmed, Rochester, Michigan; Omar L. Abu-Shanab, Rochester Hills, Michigan; Kristina M. Tkacz, Southgate, Michigan; Ryan M. Cooke, Shelby Township, Michigan; Tsehaye N. Eyassu, Sterling Heights, Michigan; Ming Siong Kam, Singapore, Singapore; and Marc Gomez, Dublin, New Hampshire, for “Applicator for hazardous materials.”

System and Method for Displaying Message History When Composing a Message

MALIKIE INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Dublin, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12198103 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2022) developed by three inventors Leonid Vymenets, Toronto, Canada; Francis Thomas Riddle, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Henry Yao-Tsu Chen, Redmond, Washington, for “System and method for displaying message history when composing a message.”

Method and System to Detect Changes in a Patient’s Endogenous Temperature Set-Point During Externally Induced Targeted Temperature Management

ZOLL CIRCULATION, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12193970 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2023) developed by Norman A. Paradis, Putney, Vermont, and B. Stuart Trembly, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method and system to detect changes in a patient’s endogenous temperature set-point during externally induced targeted temperature management.”

System and Method for Crowd-Sourced Environmental System Control and Maintenance

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12196439 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2023) developed by six inventors B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts; Galen C. Nelson, Boston, Massachusetts; Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Kevin Loos, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Jeff Mcaulay, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “System and method for crowd-sourced environmental system control and maintenance.”