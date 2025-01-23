One NH town, a million bucks in losses to scams

A sobering, but not surprising, story in Seacoast Online:

In the mere 13 months since last January, Hampton residents lost nearly a million dollars through phone, email, text, and social media scams, many involving cryptocurrency.

“And that’s just the ones reported to us,” said Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno. “There may be a lot of others who don’t report these incidents because they’re embarrassed.”

Interesting point: “Hampton police are the first law enforcement agency in New Hampshire to open an account with Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange platform, Reno said. If detectives can locate and freeze the stolen cryptocurrency, the assets can be transferred to the Coinbase account, pending a judge’s approval to release the funds to the victim.”

It has gotten to the point that I assume everything I see or hear online is a scam until proven otherwise.