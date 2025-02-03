Alarm over algorithms: Law school panel talk on ‘bias in technology’

Bias in Technology: The Causes, Consequences, and Possible Solutions will be a panel discussion presented by the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service and the Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Panelists will discuss how bias can influence the algorithms that affect nearly every aspect of our lives, efforts to root out bias, and legal issues involving both individual and intellectual property rights.

“Automated decision-making, search algorithms, and other A.I. tools can be just as biased as their creators–and that bias isn’t usually as obvious as DeepSeek’s canned response to questions about Chinese censorship,” said Anna Brown, Executive Director of the Rudman Center. “I’m excited to learn from our panelists about how we can shine a light on bias while still protecting intellectual property used in cutting-edge technology.”

As AI technology has rapidly evolved, AI policies and regulatory activities have expanded, with states taking the lead on regulation. The Biden administration issued AI directives aimed at protecting safety, privacy, and civil rights. The Trump Administration is expected to take a more deregulatory approach and has already repealed Biden’s executive order on AI.

The panel will be moderated by Laura Knoy, Community Engagement Director for the Rudman Center, with a reception to follow.

Mailyn Fidler: Assistant Professor of Law at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. Fidler is a scholar of cybersecurity and cybercrime law and an expert on the Fourth Amendment and changing technology as well as domestic and international regulatory approaches to cybersecurity and cybercrime. She is also an Affiliated Fellow at the Information Society Project at Yale Law School.

Alexis Shore Ingber: Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Michigan School of Information; she is also affiliated with the University’s Center for Ethics, Society, and Computing. Ingber’s research operates at the intersection of media psychology and privacy law.

James T. McKim Jr. is a long-time high-tech entrepreneur and respected thought leader on diversity and digital transformation. McKim is Managing Partner at Organizational Ignition, LLC, and is Past President of the Manchester, NH branch of the NAACP. McKim is the author of The Diversity Factor: Igniting Superior Organizational Performance and has worked with the NH Center for Nonprofits on its DEI strategy.