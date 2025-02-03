NH patents through Feb. 2

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 2.

High Resolution Timing Advance Estimation Based on PRACH

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213092 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2021) developed by three inventors Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India; Saikat Senapati, Bangalore, India; and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India, for “High resolution timing advance estimation based on PRACH.”

Gaseous Laser Systems With Edge-Defining Element and Related Techniques

XEMED LLC, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12212113 B2, initially filed Dec. 26, 2023) developed by F. William Hersman, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Gaseous laser systems with edge-defining element and related techniques.”

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209897 B2, initially filed July 29, 2024) developed by Daniel S. Karol, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

Systems for Optimizing Augmented Reality Displays for Surgical Procedures

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12211151 B1, initially filed April 8, 2022) developed by three inventors Chuang-Jang Chiou, Bedford, Massachusetts; Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Systems for optimizing augmented reality displays for surgical procedures.”

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1059005 S1, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

Systems and Methods for Integrated Shielding in a Current Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12210040 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2022) developed by seven inventors Shaun D. Milano, Charlestown, New Hampshire; Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire; Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts; William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire; Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts; and Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas, for “Systems and methods for integrated shielding in a current sensor.”

Integration of a Line-Scan Camera on a Single Pass Inkjet Printer

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208613 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by seven inventors Steven A. Billow, Bow, New Hampshire; Ghilad Dziesietnik, Palo Alto, California; John A. Weismantel, Gilford, New Hampshire; Darin Schick, Northville, Michigan; Boris Liberman, Belleville, Michigan; Noam Rabin, Fremont, California; and Hsinchia Chen, Fremont, California, for “Integration of a line-scan camera on a single pass inkjet printer.”

Elevated Garden Planter

BOZAK DESIGN LLC, Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207606 B2, initially filed April 26, 2023) developed by John Bozak, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Elevated garden planter.”

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cocktails for Treatment of Ebola Infections

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209117 B2, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by five inventors Zachary A. Bornholdt, Encinitas, California; Larry Zeitlin, San Diego, California; Kartik Chandran, Brooklyn, New York; Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Laura Walker, Norwich, Vermont, for “Monoclonal antibodies and cocktails for treatment of Ebola infections.”

System and Method for Insulin Pump Medical Device Including a Slider Assembly Wherein Images on Display Allow for Highlighting and Magnifying Images

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208235 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2023) developed by three inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Douglas J. Young, South Burlington, Vermont; and Matthew C. Harris, Bow, New Hampshire, for “System and method for insulin pump medical device including a slider assembly wherein images on display allow for highlighting and magnifying images.”

System and Method for Removal of Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and Micro-Constituents From Leachate Treatment Residual Waste Streams

WM INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS, L.L.C., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209043 B1, initially filed April 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Rohan Menon, Chester, Pennsylvania; Ty Corneau, Brookfield, New Hampshire; Robert Magnusson, Brentwood, New Hampshire; and Brian Brazil, Damascus, Maryland, for “System and method for removal of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and micro-constituents from leachate treatment residual waste streams.”

Privacy Enclosure

SPINNEYBECK ENTERPRISES INC., Getzville, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209426 B2, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by three inventors Roger B. Wall, Buffalo, New York; Carl Gustav Magnusson, New York, New York; and Joseph Cushing, III, Bethlehem, New Hampshire, for “Privacy enclosure.”

Steam Inhaler

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED, St. Michael, Barbados has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208200 B2, initially filed Sept. 24, 2021) developed by three inventors John D. Gundlach, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Kevin M. Johnson, Natick, Massachusetts; and Dio Climaco Cavero, Merrick, New York, for “Steam inhaler.”

Acute Care Treatment Systems Dashboard

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207953 B2, initially filed July 26, 2023) developed by Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, and Guy R Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire, for “Acute care treatment systems dashboard.”

Medical Assistant

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12211599 B2, initially filed July 11, 2024) developed by four inventors Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Mark Baerenrodt, Milbrae, California; and Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Medical assistant.”

Systems and Methods for Providing Error Correction and Management in a Mobile-Based Crowdsourcing Platform

CROWDCOMFORT, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213027 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2024) developed by three inventors B. Eric Graham, Wenham, Massachusetts; Abdullah Daoud, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and Chris Fuentes, Plaistow, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for providing error correction and management in a mobile-based crowdsourcing platform.”

Operator Action Authentication in an Industrial Control System

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12212577 B2, initially filed June 19, 2023) developed by four inventors Samuel Galpin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Timothy Clish, Taunton, Massachusetts; James G. Calvin, Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Albert Rooyakkers, Sunnyvale, California, for “Operator action authentication in an industrial control system.”

Debris Ejection Techniques for Drilling Tools

PHILLIPS SCREW COMPANY, Amesbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208454 B2, initially filed Sept. 18, 2023) developed by four inventors Scott M. Filion, Dover, New Hampshire; Gary E. Dilling, Ashburnham, Massachusetts; Christopher M. Gallant, Nottingham, New Hampshire; and Carl Marabello, Jr., Bristol, Rhode Island, for “Debris ejection techniques for drilling tools.”

Lateral Double Diffused MOS Device

NUVOLTA TECHNOLOGIES (HEFEI) CO., LTD., Hefei, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 12211909 B2, initially filed Jan. 20, 2022) developed by three inventors John Lin, Carlsbad, California; Jinbiao Huang, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Xintao Wang, Pleasanton, California, for “Lateral double diffused MOS device.”

Expandable Attachment Device and Method

STOUT MEDICAL GROUP, L.P., Warrington, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207854 B2, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by five inventors E. Skott Greenhalgh, Gladwyne, Pennsylvania; John-Paul Romano, Chalfont, Pennsylvania; Michael P. Igoe, Windham, New Hampshire; Robert A. Kiefer, Quakertown, Pennsylvania; and Wade K. Trexler, Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, for “Expandable attachment device and method.”

N-Azaspirocycloalkane Substituted N-Heteroaryl Compounds and Compositions for Inhibiting the Activity of SHP2

NOVARTIS AG, Basel, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209098 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by thirteen inventors Christine Hiu-Tung Chen, Waltham, Massachusetts; Zhuoliang Chen, Belmont, Massachusetts; Michael Dore, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Canada; Jorge Garcia Fortanet, Wilmington, Massachusetts; John William Giraldes, Windsor Mill, Maryland; Rajesh Karki, Quincy, Massachusetts; Mitsunori Kato, Long Island, New York; Matthew J. LaMarche, Reading, Massachusetts; Lawrence Blas Perez, Silver Spring, Maryland; Martin Sendzik, Belmont, Massachusetts; Troy Douglas Smith, Nashua, New Hampshire; Bakary-Barry Toure, Weston, Massachusetts; and Sarah Williams, Livermore, California, for ”N-azaspirocycloalkane substituted N-heteroaryl compounds and compositions for inhibiting the activity of SHP2.”

System and Method for Bone Fixation

ARTHROSURFACE INC., Franklin, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207852 B2, initially filed June 1, 2023) developed by three inventors Steven W. Ek, Durham, New Hampshire; George Sikora, Bridgewater, Massachusetts; and S. Brent Brotzman, Austin, Texas, for “System and method for bone fixation.”

Power Supply for Gate Driver in Switched-Capacitor Circuit

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12212232 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2023) developed by three inventors David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Raymond Barrett, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Power supply for gate driver in switched-capacitor circuit.”

Document Management Using Clause Clusters

DOCUSIGN, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12210575 B2, initially filed June 29, 2021) developed by Kenneth Patrick Slattery, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and James Kenneth Wagner, Jr., Atlanta, Georgia, for “Document management using clause clusters.”

Watering Can

FISKARS FINLAND OY AB, Espoo, Finland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1059545 S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2023) developed by three inventors Nicholas Vallo, Milford, New Hampshire; Samuel Femal, Madison, Wisconsin; and Heidi Schultz, Madison, Wisconsin, for “Watering can.”

Methods and Apparatuses for Clutch Assembly Performance Enhancement

SONNAX TRANSMISSION COMPANY, Bellows Falls, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209618 B2, initially filed July 31, 2023) developed by Brian T. Copeland, Keene, New Hampshire, and Gregg A. Nader, Chester, Vermont, for “Methods and apparatuses for clutch assembly performance enhancement.”

Zero-Emissions Refinery System and Method for Liquid Waste Stream Recovery of Clean Water and Valuable by-Products

Three inventors Stanley Michael Siegel, Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania; Mark E. Ward, Waco, Kentucky; and C. George Bower, Amherst, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12209040 B2, initially filed June 17, 2024) for “Zero-emissions refinery system and method for liquid waste stream recovery of clean water and valuable by-products.”

Polymeric Foam Processing Systems and Methods

TREXEL, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208549 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by three inventors Samuel Edward Dix, Newton, New Hampshire; Levi A. Kishbaugh, Groveland, Massachusetts; and Samantha Whitney, Dunstable, Massachusetts, for “Polymeric foam processing systems and methods.”

Anti-Cd45 Antibodies and Conjugates Thereof

VOR BIOPHARMA, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209135 B2, initially filed March 7, 2024) developed by eight inventors Anthony Boitano, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael Cooke, Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte Fenton McDonagh, Winchester, Massachusetts; Rahul Palchaudhuri, Somerville, Massachusetts; Rajiv Panwar, Acton, Massachusetts; Bradley R. Pearse, Watertown, Massachusetts; Paul Fredrick Widboom, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Patricia Ann Cruite, Medford, Massachusetts, for ”Anti-CD45 antibodies and conjugates thereof.”

Mobile Edge Network Cryptographic Key Delivery Using Quantum Cryptography

VERIZON PATENT AND LICENSING INC., Basking Ridge, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12212668 B2, initially filed March 29, 2022) developed by five inventors Lee E. Sattler, Mount Airy, Maryland; Matthew W. Turlington, Richardson, Texas; Ashish Sardesai, Ashburn, Virginia; Kurt Allen McIntyre, The Colony, Texas; and Jean M. McManus, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Mobile edge network cryptographic key delivery using quantum cryptography.”

Breast Pump Housing and Flange Assembly

WILLOW INNOVATIONS, INC., Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208185 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by eight inventors John Chang, Los Altos, California; Brian Mason, Lexington, Massachusetts; Mathew Calmer, Sacramento, California; Naomi Kelman, Los Altos Hills, California; Julie Vrany Phillips, Los Altos, California; Michelle Deng, Menlo Park, California; David Jennings Dostal, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Daniel Zisuk Lee, Queensbury, New York, for “Breast pump housing and flange assembly.”

Distributed-Architecture Robot With Multiple Linkages

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208517 B2, initially filed March 18, 2022) developed by Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Distributed-architecture robot with multiple linkages.”

Autonomous Laundry Folding Devices, Systems, and Methods of Use

MONOTONY.AI, INC., Watertown, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209353 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2024) developed by ten inventors Stuart E. Schechter, Newton, Massachusetts; Benjamin D. Bixby, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; Kevin M. LeBlanc, Medford, Massachusetts; Wilson J. Mefford, Watertown, Massachusetts; Elliot Sinclair Pennington, Lexington, Massachusetts; Laura E. Schwartz, Newtonville, Massachusetts; Jesse Sielaff, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Madeline R. Hickman, Arlington, Massachusetts; Carter J. Ithier, Hooksett, New Hampshire; and Samuel Duffley, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Autonomous laundry folding devices, systems, and methods of use.”

Systems and Methods for Detection of Potential Health Issues

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207951 B2, initially filed June 3, 2022) developed by five inventors Eric Bergman, Newton, Massachusetts; Jonathan Leclerc, Northborough, Massachusetts; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Maria Tamayo-Coffey, Pleasanton, California; and Jessica Steuber, Berlin, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for detection of potential health issues.”

Portable Hand-Held Hydraulic Tools

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208502 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by five inventors John David LeFavour, Jr., Litchfield, New Hampshire; Robert D. Auger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Lawrence N. Brown, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas Romeo Faucher, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Peter Matthew Wason, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Portable hand-held hydraulic tools.”

Magnetically Activated Arteriovenous Access Valve System and Related Methods

DIAXAMED LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12208191 B2, initially filed Aug. 10, 2020) developed by three inventors James S. Johnson, Greenville, South Carolina; Frank V. Patterson, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Jordan Jacobs, Randolph, Massachusetts, for “Magnetically activated arteriovenous access valve system and related methods.”

Methods of Preparing a Composite Having Elastomer and Filler

BEYOND LOTUS LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12209170 B2, initially filed June 4, 2020) developed by fifteen inventors Yakov E. Kutsovsky, Arlington, Massachusetts; Martin C. Green, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Ping Zhang, Westford, Massachusetts; Dhaval A. Doshi, Lexington, Massachusetts; Jiaxi Li, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael D. Morris, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian N. Hult, Plaistow, New Hampshire; Ralph E. Dickinson, Dracut, Massachusetts; Irina S. Yurovskaya, Corpus Christi, Texas; Frederick H. Rumpf, Billerica, Massachusetts; Satyan Choudhary, Billerica, Massachusetts; Hassan M. Ali, Andover, Massachusetts; Ani T. Nikova, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jincheng Xiong, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Michael Beaulieu, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Methods of preparing a composite having elastomer and filler.”

Integrated Medical Imaging and Surgical Robotic System

MOBIUS IMAGING, LLC, Shirley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207892 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2023) developed by seven inventors Eugene A. Gregerson, Bolton, Massachusetts; Paul Sebring, Townsend, Massachusetts; Russell Stanton, Lunenberg, Massachusetts; Scott Coppen, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Adeline Harris, Grass Valley, California; Todd Furlong, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Jeff Baker, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Integrated medical imaging and surgical robotic system.”

Inventory Management System and Method

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12211003 B2, initially filed July 7, 2022) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Inventory management system and method.”