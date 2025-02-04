Museum looks at ‘Evolving (i.e., getting less wintery) Winters in the White Mountains’

The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University has opened a new exhibit, “Silent Shifts: Evolving Winters in the White Mountains,” on display until March 29.

The exhibit was co-curated by MWM Director Meghan Doherty and New Hampshire-based photographer Joe Klementovich. The exhibit explores how winters have changed in the last 150 years through displays that feature historical and contemporary winter recreation gear, graphs from climate science studies, and winter-related photography by Klementovich.

“We want visitors to the exhibition to both appreciate the rich history of winter recreation in the White Mountains and recognize how our winters are changing,” said Doherty. “Since 1970, winters in New Hampshire have warmed up 6 ℉.”

Since 1957, she said snowpack duration has also decreased by 31 days at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock, N.H. “As our winters get warmer and we experience more rain during the winter months, our opportunities to get outside and experience the joys of winter recreation are decreasing,” she added.

To learn more about the Museum of the White Mountains, including the “Silent Shifts: Evolving Winters in the White Mountains” exhibit, visit plymouth.edu/mwm.