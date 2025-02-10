NH patents through Feb. 9

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 9.

***

Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218959 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.”

***

Shoe

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1059777 S1, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe.”

***

Configuring Signal Devices in Thermal Processing Systems

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12217118 B2, initially filed Sept. 6, 2023) developed by Michael Hoffa, Hanover, New Hampshire, and E. Michael Shipulski, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Configuring signal devices in thermal processing systems.”

***

Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1059778 S1, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by Richard Williams, III, Windham, New Hampshire, and Ashley James Brown, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Footwear.”

***

Shoe Sole

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1059780 S1, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Brian Foresta, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe sole.”

***

Endoscope Cannula

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1060670 S1, initially filed Jan. 29, 2020) developed by three inventors Zachary E. Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire; David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts; and Andrew M. Haggerty, Lake Mary, Florida, for “Endoscope cannula.”

***

Reconfigurable Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Data Path Transport to Remote Computing Assets

DRUT TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12216603 B2, initially filed Jan. 9, 2024) developed by three inventors Jitender Miglani, Hollis, New Hampshire; Will Ferry, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; and Dileep Desai, San Jose, California, for ”Reconfigurable peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) data path transport to remote computing assets.”

***

Device to Control Fluid Flow Through a Tube

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1060608 S1, initially filed Nov. 30, 2022) developed by David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “Device to control fluid flow through a tube.”

***

Anti-Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antibodies, and Methods of Their Generation and Use

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12215141 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2022) developed by Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-respiratory syncytial virus antibodies, and methods of their generation and use.”

***

Vibrometry-Based Behavior Prediction for Autonomous Vehicle Applications

WAYMO LLC, Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12216474 B1, initially filed May 4, 2021) developed by Nicholas Armstrong-Crews, Mountain View, California, and Bryce Remesch, Hollis, New Hampshire, for ”Vibrometry-based behavior prediction for autonomous vehicle applications.”

***

Systems, Devices, and Methods for Developing a Model for Use When Performing Oximetry and/or Pulse Oximetry and Systems, Devices, and Methods for Using a Fetal Oximetry Model to Determine a Fetal Oximetry Value

RAYDIANT OXIMETRY, INC., San Ramon, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213811 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Neil Padharia Ray, Sacramento, California; Jana M Kainerstorfer, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Adam Jacobs, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Andrew Prescott, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Systems, devices, and methods for developing a model for use when performing oximetry and/or pulse oximetry and systems, devices, and methods for using a fetal oximetry model to determine a fetal oximetry value.”

***

Interface for Passing Control Information Over an Isolation Channel

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218576 B2, initially filed March 8, 2024) developed by nine inventors Michael Robert May, Austin, Texas; Fernando Naim Lavalle Aviles, Austin, Texas; Carlos Jesus Briseno-Vidrios, Austin, Texas; Patrick De Bakker, Hollis, New Hampshire; Gabor Marek, Bajna, Hungary; Charles Guo Lin, Austin, Texas; Peter Onody, Budapest, Hungary; Tamas Marozsak, Budapest, Hungary; and Andras V. Horvath, Budapest, Hungary, for “Interface for passing control information over an isolation channel.”

***

Codec for Processing Scenes of Almost Unlimited Detail

QUIDIENT, LLC, Easton, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12217389 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors David Scott Ackerson, Easton, Maryland; Donald J. Meagher, Candia, New Hampshire; and John K. Leffingwell, Madison, Alabama, for ”Codec for processing scenes of almost unlimited detail.”

***

Methods and Systems for Programming Momentum and Increasing Light Efficiency in Deeper Roundtrips of Folded Optics via Axial Refraction

BRELYON, INC., Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12216280 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Methods and systems for programming momentum and increasing light efficiency in deeper roundtrips of folded optics via axial refraction.”

***

Medical Treatment System With Companion Device

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12214211 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by eight inventors James P. O’Connor, Billerica, Massachusetts; Kristen B. McCarthy, Southborough, Massachusetts; Mark Weary, Billerica, Massachusetts; Brett B. Bonner, Littleton, Massachusetts; Dan E. Goldman, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Martin F. Trew, Wharton, New Jersey; Shannon L. Peterson, Meredith, New Hampshire; and Denise R. Eizadkhah, Bridgewater, New Jersey, for “Medical treatment system with companion device.”

***

Micro-Optic Security Device With Zones of Color

CRANE & CO., INC., Dalton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12214614 B2, initially filed May 12, 2023) developed by six inventors Samuel M. Cape, Woodstock, Georgia; Jonathan D. Gosnell, Cumming, Georgia; Benjamin E. Bleiman, Cumming, Georgia; Jennifer Cowan, Marietta, Georgia; Nicholas G. Pearson, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Ryan Toole, Washington, District of Columbia, for “Micro-optic security device with zones of color.”

***

Tangential Flow Filtration Benchtop Purifier

MERCK PATENT GMBH, Darmstadt, Germany has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1060716 S1, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by Joseph Geringer, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Nicolas Couzin, Molsheim, France, for “Tangential flow filtration benchtop purifier.”

***

***

Herpesvirus Compositions and Related Methods

SANOFI PASTEUR INC., Swiftwater, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12214035 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2022) developed by six inventors Stephen Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Simon Delagrave, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John Hamberger, Milford, New Hampshire; Qinglian Li, Aurora, Canada; Sophia Mundle, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Nausheen Rahman, Toronto, Canada, for ”Herpesvirus compositions and related methods.”

***

Localized Stress Modulation by Implant to Back of Wafer

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12217974 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2021) developed by four inventors Sony Varghese, Manchester, Massachusetts; Pradeep Subrahmanyan, Cupertino, California; Dennis Rodier, Francestown, New Hampshire; and Kyuha Shim, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Localized stress modulation by implant to back of wafer.”

***

High-Frequency Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218462 B2, initially filed Jan. 23, 2023) developed by three inventors Thomas S. Cohen, New Boston, New Hampshire; Robert Richard, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Eric Leo, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “High-frequency electrical connector.”

***

Insulation Piercing Wedge Connector

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218470 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2023) developed by Christopher Gilpin Chadbourne, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Insulation piercing wedge connector.”

***

Controlling Views of a Website on a Browser

KLAVIYO, INC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12216731 B2, initially filed March 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Noah Mormino, Covington, Louisiana; Jonathan Darby, Atlanta, Georgia; and Bjorn Mann, Walpole, New Hampshire, for “Controlling views of a website on a browser.”

***

G-Shaped Arm Imaging Devices, Systems, and Methods

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION, INC., Louisville, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213823 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2023) developed by three inventors David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire; and John T. Hickey, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “G-shaped arm imaging devices, systems, and methods.”

***

Adaptive Control for Reconfiguring a Regulator and/or a Charge Pump for a Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218575 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire; and David M. Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Adaptive control for reconfiguring a regulator and/or a charge pump for a power converter.”

***

Skate Blade Sharpening System

VELASA SPORTS, INC., Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12214467 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2024) developed by six inventors Russell K. Layton, Jr., Acton, Massachusetts; Daniel A. Beaudet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Ivan D. Goryachev, Nashua, New Hampshire; Matt Hanczor, Redding, Connecticut; Clive Bolton, Acton, Massachusetts; and Alex Taylor Willisson, Acton, Massachusetts, for “Skate blade sharpening system.”

***

Extended Reality Systems for Visualizing and Controlling Operating Room Equipment

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213745 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2021) developed by four inventors Michael Robinson, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Mir Hussain, Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for “Extended reality systems for visualizing and controlling operating room equipment.”

***

Anti-Cd161 Antibodies and Uses Thereof

IMMUNITAS THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12215159 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by eight inventors Alison Tisdale, Belmont, Massachusetts; Uli Bialucha, Winchester, Massachusetts; George Punkosdy, Belmont, Massachusetts; Alexandria Fusco, Derry, New Hampshire; Frano Irvine, Medford, Massachusetts; Emily Rosentrater, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Scanlon, Allston, Massachusetts; and Michael Battles, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”Anti-CD161 antibodies and uses thereof.”

***

Multi-Specific Binding Proteins That Bind CD33, NKG2D, and CD16, and Methods of Use

DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12215157 B2, initially filed Feb. 20, 2019) developed by ten inventors Gregory P. Chang, Medford, Massachusetts; Ann F. Cheung, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; Dhruv Kam Sethi, Belmont, Massachusetts; William Haney, Wayland, Massachusetts; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Bradley M. Lunde, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Ronnie Wei, Weston, Massachusetts; Daniel Fallon, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Steven O’Neil, Wayland, Massachusetts, for “Multi-specific binding proteins that bind CD33, NKG2D, and CD16, and methods of use.”

***

In-Vivo Visualization System

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213650 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2023) developed by fourteen inventors John O. McWeeney, Brighton, Massachusetts; Michael S. H. Chu, Brookline, Massachusetts; Jozef Slanda, Milford, Massachusetts; Benjamin E. Morris, Jeffersonville, Indiana; David W. Robertson, Ogunquit, Maine; David I. Freed, Westborough, Massachusetts; James F. Schuermann, Natick, Massachusetts; John B. Golden, Norton, Massachusetts; Brian Keith Wells, Lagrange, Kentucky; Jesse Leonard Farris, III, Exeter, New Hampshire; Oscar R. Carrillo, Jr., Middletown, Connecticut; Todd A. Hall, Goshen, Kentucky; Yem Chin, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Mark L. Adams, Sandy, Utah, for “In-vivo visualization system.”

***

Systems and Methods for Assisting Patient Airway Management

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12214130 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2024) developed by seven inventors Annemarie E Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; George Beck, Salem, Massachusetts; Guy R Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire; Ulrich R Herken, Medford, Massachusetts; Wayne F Stanley, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Shin-Luen Chai, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for assisting patient airway management.”

***

***

Frequency Multiplier Calibration

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218672 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2022) developed by Michael Henderson Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Frequency multiplier calibration.”

***

Oyster Containment Assembly

MINT MACHINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Dover, Delaware has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1060594 S1, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by Luke Gray, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Oyster containment assembly.”

***

Systems and Methods for Generating a Facilities Report

VFA, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12216462 B2, initially filed May 10, 2021) developed by six inventors Lee Kaufman, Grafton, Massachusetts; Mark Ayasse, North Easton, Massachusetts; Raymond Johnson, Woburn, Massachusetts; Raymond Dufresne, Salem, New Hampshire; Scott Cormier, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Vlad Mangeym, Sherborn, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for generating a facilities report.”

***

Method and System for Enabling Physician-Smart Virtual Conference Rooms for Use in a Telehealth Context

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12217865 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system for enabling physician-smart virtual conference rooms for use in a telehealth context.”

***

Charge Adjustment Techniques for Switched Capacitor Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12218586 B2, initially filed March 15, 2024) developed by five inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David M. Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeff Summit, Jefferson, Massachusetts; and Oscar Blyde, Melrose, New Jersey, for “Charge adjustment techniques for switched capacitor power converter.”

***

Systems and Methods for Alignment of Wavelength Beam Combining Resonators

PANASONIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12216291 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2024) developed by four inventors Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts; Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Krzysztof Michal Nowak, Andover, Massachusetts; and Francisco Villarreal-Saucedo, Middleton, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for alignment of wavelength beam combining resonators.”

***

Suture Needle Devices and Suture Attachment Methods

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12213663 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2023) developed by four inventors Kevin Bagley, Natick, Massachusetts; Shaun Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; Christopher Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Stanley Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture needle devices and suture attachment methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Allocating Resources via Information Technology Infrastructure

ALEGEUS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12217226 B2, initially filed June 28, 2023) developed by John Bull, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Christopher Rodkey, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for allocating resources via information technology infrastructure.”