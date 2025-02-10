No mandatory EV ban in NH garages

The transportation committee of the NH House of Representatives booted out a bill that would have banned electric cars from parking garages. That is a good result – here’s legislative summary:
HB 182-FN, prohibiting electric vehicles in commercial parking garages. INEXPEDIENT TO LEGISLATE. Rep. Henry Giasson for Transportation. This bill was determined by the committee to encroach into property rights of private owners and investors too much without justifiable safety risk. There are major employers who have invested in charging stations in their garages, private residential garages, and municipal garages that this law potentially affected unilaterally. If the vehicles pose a significant threat, this legislation does not address the threat. The clarity of the definition of an electric vehicle was also ambiguous when determining whether a hybrid vehicle fell under this category, so there was a lack of clarity on legislative intent. Vote 16-0.
Note: “Inexpedient to legislate” is legislative-ese for “killed”