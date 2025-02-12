Science Cafe NH: Wastewater treatment systems

Wastewater is an issue for all of us and Science Cafe NH is bringing together a panel of experts to explore how treatment works today and potential challenges coming our way tomorrow.

Keep It Clean: Wastewater Treatment Systems in New Hampshire

Tuesday, February 18, 6:00-7:30PM

Soel Sistas, 30 Temple St, Nashua, NH

This engaging public event includes a Q&A session, allowing participants to delve deeper into how we handle water today and what they need to know to protect this critical resource going forward. As always, Science Cafe New Hampshire is FREE and open to all. You can learn, ask questions and make a few new friends, so please join us next week! Check our Facebook page for details: facebook.com/sciencecafenh